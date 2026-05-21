Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Being a Child Bride and Adult Trauma

Courtney Stodden, 31, made rare comments about being a child bride to Doug Hutchison, 66. In a candid Instagram post, Stodden discussed her past experience as a child bride, adult trauma, and her decision to live life without her ex-husband's control. She also talked about her upcoming cosmetic procedure and her empowerment to rise above the past abuse.

Courtney Stodden , the 31-year-old TV personality, made rare comments about being a child bride to Doug Hutchison , who was 51-years-old at the time of their marriage in 2011 when she was 16.

Stodden had garnered attention for her controversial marriage to Hutchison, who is currently 66. In a candid Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Stodden opened up about facing adult trauma and discussed her past experience as a child bride. She further added that just because a child says "I do" does not mean she understands consent. Stodden also talked about her forthcoming cosmetic procedure, a breast reduction, and her decision to live life on her own terms.

She concluded by stating that a child bride is not a love story but a child surviving adult trauma in plain sight. Stodden reflected on her wedding day to Hutchison, who had signs of emotional abuse on their wedding photo. She discussed the new pain she felt over her marriage to Hutchison and stated that she won't stay quiet, and she will keep speaking out, especially for every voice silenced due to abuse





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Courtney Stodden Child Bride Adult Trauma Doug Hutchison Cosmetic Procedure Empowerment Abuse Survival

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