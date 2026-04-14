Courtney Stodden Slams Euphoria's Sexualization of Youth and 'Misogynistic' Storylines

Media personality Courtney Stodden criticizes HBO's Euphoria, particularly the sexualization of child images and the portrayal of women, citing the scene with Sydney Sweeney's character and questioning the show's creative choices.

Courtney Stodden , a media personality, has voiced strong criticism of the HBO series Euphoria , specifically targeting the sexualization of child images and the portrayal of women in the latest season. Stodden, who herself has experience with exploitation and grooming, highlighted a scene featuring Sydney Sweeney 's character, Cassie, posing with a pacifier in her mouth. She asserts this depiction is not accidental, emphasizing that it is the result of deliberate choices made by adults throughout the creative process, from writing and styling to filming and release.

Stodden's critique underscores a broader concern about the normalization of such imagery in the context of entertainment and its potential impact on societal perceptions and values. Stodden's comments on Instagram emphasized that the scene was clearly the result of conscious decisions and collaborations among adults, rather than an isolated incident or an accident. She has expressed concern about the repeated framing of youth innocence and vulnerability through a sexualized lens. Stodden argues that the people involved in creating such content bear a significant responsibility for what gets normalized. She emphasizes that labeling it as art does not negate the potential harm it can cause. She expressed particular admiration for Zendaya, who she feels has been deliberate about her choices and boundaries.

Stodden's criticism extends beyond the specific scene to encompass the overall portrayal of women in the third season of Euphoria. She points out that the leading female characters are involved in sex work or are depicted as being exploited by male characters. Rue, played by Zendaya, becomes a drug mule and manages a strip club; Cassie, (Sweeney) works as an OnlyFans model; and Jules (Hunter Schafer) is a high-end sugar baby. Stodden, who married actor Doug Hutchinson when she was 16, advocates for a reevaluation of what is considered acceptable entertainment, particularly when it comes to the representation of youth and sexuality. She points out that what is normalized in entertainment can profoundly influence how people think, what they tolerate, and what they cease to question. She believes that the depiction of such themes in a show has significant ramifications for audiences and societal norms.

The criticism of Euphoria's latest season, particularly the third season, is not limited to Stodden. Many viewers have expressed similar concerns about the series' 'misogynistic' storylines, with a growing chorus of disapproval emerging on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Fans have expressed shock and discomfort with the direction the show has taken, particularly regarding the storylines involving Cassie. One viewer summarized their feelings by questioning whether the show's creator, Sam Levinson, is aware of alternative career paths for women outside of sex work. The image of Cassie with the pacifier has drawn widespread condemnation, with many questioning the creative choices behind the scene. Social media users have responded with reactions ranging from disbelief to outrage. The consensus indicates that the show's latest season has crossed a line for many viewers, prompting a critical examination of the show's creative direction and its impact on its audience. Stodden's comments mirror the opinions of many fans and critics who believe the series is going too far in its portrayal of women and youth.





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