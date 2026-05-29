Courtney Stodden Spotted for First Time After Breast Reduction Surgery

Courtney Stodden was spotted publicly for the first time after undergoing breast reduction surgery. She was joined by her second husband Jared Safier and appeared to be in great spirits.

Courtney Stodden was spotted publicly for the first time on Tuesday after undergoing breast reduction surgery on May 20. The 31-year-old former teen bride clutched her downsized chest over a black sports bra while dining al fresco at Café Sheera in Beverly Hills, California.

Stodden was joined by her second husband - four-time Daytime Emmy winner Jared Safier - who leaned down to give her a kiss. The 43-year-old Safier Entertainment CEO carried the purse for the blonde bombshell, who appeared to be in great spirits following breakfast and a follow-up appointment with Dr. Stuart Linder. Dr. Linder noted that he made Stodden's 'areolas smaller cute.

' Courtney Stodden was previously spotted publicly on May 14 after revealing why she's not voting for Spencer Pratt in the LA mayoral race of the June 2 midterm elections. Stodden said she's known Heidi and Spencer for years through reality TV, and Spencer feels like a professional grifter - someone who knows how to turn chaos, controversy, attention into a brand.

The Washington State-born vegan claimed the 42-year-old Hills alum would message her on Twitter when she was 16-17 'supporting' her scandalous decade-long marriage to Green Mile alum Doug Hutchison. Stodden also previously stated her 'girls' deserve a 'graceful retirement' and are 'officially entering their smaller, softer, more elegant era.

' Last September, the real-life pin-up reportedly paid Dr. Gary Motykie $20,000 for a revision rhinoplasty, septoplasty and facial fat grafting. Stodden has also previously admitted to having a DD breast augmentation surgery in 2013 at age 18, a rhinoplasty in 2016, 14 years of lip fillers (which she dissolved last year) and porcelain veneers.

Dr. Linder also noted that Stodden's breast reduction surgery resulted in 'high profile, narrowed her, tapered view, still has great upper fullness and cleavage, smaller implants, more proportionate for her body frame.

' Courtney Stodden sang Britney Spears' 2000 song Stronger in the operating room during her breast reduction surgery





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