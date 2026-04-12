Coutts Bank Raises Entry Bar to £3 Million, Catering Exclusively to the Ultra-Wealthy

Coutts, the prestigious bank, is raising its entry requirement to £3 million, shifting its focus towards ultra-high-net-worth individuals. This strategic move, the largest wealth-test increase in the bank's history, excludes many millionaires and reinforces its exclusive status. The change follows previous controversies and fee hikes and aims to solidify Coutts' position as a leading private banking institution.

Coutts , the esteemed bank favored by the King, is reshaping its client base by dramatically increasing its entry requirements , effectively targeting the ultra-wealthy. The venerable 333-year-old institution, known for its exclusivity and historical ties, has raised its minimum investment threshold from £1 million to a substantial £3 million.

This significant adjustment represents the largest increase in wealth requirements in the bank's long history, signaling a clear strategic pivot towards an even more affluent clientele. The change, which reportedly took effect in November, applies exclusively to new applicants. Existing loyal customers who currently possess assets below the new threshold will not be affected by the revised criteria. Individuals visiting the Coutts website who do not meet the stringent new standards are now redirected to NatWest, its parent company and high-street partner. This redirection further solidifies the bank's dedication to its legendary 'wealth test,' a mechanism designed to uphold its image as a premier and highly exclusive financial institution. The historical evolution of these wealth requirements underscores the evolving nature of Coutts' client profile. The threshold was initially set at £500,000 until 2011, when it was doubled to £1 million in investments. The current criteria stipulate that prospective clients must now maintain a minimum of £3 million across their combined savings, investments, and borrowings. This underscores the bank's dedication to serving a specific segment of the financial market.\The revised rules mandate that potential clients must hold £3 million across their aggregate savings, investments, or borrowings. Although the requirements are stringent, the bank retains a degree of discretion for applicants who may not precisely meet the specified financial thresholds. This tightening of entry standards follows a previous increase in fees implemented last year, particularly targeting clients with lower asset levels. Specifically, clients with assets under £500,000 are now subject to a monthly charge of £100, marking a considerable rise from the former tiered system, where fees varied from £25 to £75 depending on the account balance. Coutts experienced significant controversy in 2023 when it closed the account of Nigel Farage, initially citing a divergence between his views and the bank's values. However, subsequent reporting by the BBC indicated that the decision was primarily financially motivated, driven by Farage's failure to satisfy the bank's wealth criteria. The ensuing controversy led to the resignation of NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose, who admitted to being the source of an inaccurate information leak. This event heightened public and media scrutiny of Coutts' operational practices and its approach to client management. The bank's actions have sparked discussions about exclusivity and financial inclusion within the banking sector.\Looking ahead, Coutts has articulated its strategic direction and future goals. In a public statement, the bank stated its ambition to solidify its position as the premier private banking and wealth management partner in the United Kingdom. The bank has also been focused on supporting clients through the right service model for their specific needs. Further expanding its presence in the market, Coutts is in the final stages of acquiring Evelyn Partners, a wealth management firm. Regulatory approvals for this acquisition are anticipated during the summer months. Despite the recent controversies, Coutts is demonstrating its commitment to continued growth and expansion within the high-net-worth market. The bank's strategic focus is designed to attract and retain an affluent client base, delivering high-level services and investment opportunities that are tailored to the specific needs of this financial demographic. This strategic direction, coupled with the acquisition of Evelyn Partners, indicates a dedication to growth, market consolidation, and an unwavering focus on wealth management in the UK. Coutts has been contacted for a comment, and their response will be made available when received





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Coutts Banking Wealth Management Entry Requirements Ultra-Wealthy

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Coutts Raises Entry Bar to £3 Million, Catering to Ultra-WealthyCoutts, the prestigious bank known for serving high-net-worth individuals and used by the King, is significantly raising its entry requirements to £3 million, effectively excluding 'lower-level' millionaires. This strategic shift, the largest wealth-test increase in the bank's history, reflects its focus on the ultra-wealthy.

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