Coutts Raises Entry Bar to £3 Million, Catering to Ultra-Wealthy

Coutts, the prestigious bank known for serving high-net-worth individuals and used by the King, is significantly raising its entry requirements to £3 million, effectively excluding 'lower-level' millionaires. This strategic shift, the largest wealth-test increase in the bank's history, reflects its focus on the ultra-wealthy.

Coutts , the esteemed bank favored by the King, is reshaping its client base by dramatically increasing its entry requirements . The 333-year-old institution, renowned for serving high-net-worth individuals, has raised its minimum investment threshold from £1 million to a substantial £3 million. This significant adjustment effectively excludes 'lower-level' millionaires, directing its focus towards the ultra-wealthy.

This strategic shift represents the largest wealth-test increase in Coutts' history, reflecting a clear commitment to catering exclusively to clients with substantial assets. The new criteria, which went into effect in November, mandate that new applicants possess a total of £3 million in combined savings, investments, and borrowings to qualify for an account. Importantly, this change does not impact existing loyal customers who may not meet the new threshold. Individuals who do not satisfy the updated requirements are now directed towards Coutts' parent company, NatWest, thereby reinforcing the bank's long-standing reputation as a bastion of exclusivity. The escalation in the entry barrier highlights the evolution of Coutts' approach to wealth management, as evidenced by its historical adjustments. The requirement was £500,000 until 2011, when it rose to £1 million, now surging to £3 million, emphasizing the bank's dedication to attracting and serving only the wealthiest clientele. The new rules specify that clients must maintain the £3 million across their combined savings, investments, and borrowings. While adhering strictly to these criteria is the norm, the bank retains a degree of flexibility for select applicants who may not precisely meet the financial benchmarks. This tightening of standards follows a precedent set by last year's fee increase, which specifically targeted its less affluent members. Clients with assets below £500,000 now face a monthly charge of £100, a notable escalation from the previous tiered fee structure, which ranged from £25 to £75 depending on the balance. The bank has been recently in the headlines following the Nigel Farage incident, where Coutts closed his account in 2023, initially stating his views did not align with the bank's values. A subsequent BBC report revealed the closure was primarily driven by financial considerations, citing Farage's failure to meet the wealth threshold. This resulted in significant controversy, culminating in the resignation of NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose. Addressing its future direction, Coutts has expressed its ambition to be the UK's leading private banking and wealth management partner. The bank outlined a strategy last year focused on providing clients with appropriate service models. Furthermore, Coutts is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of Evelyn Partners, with regulatory approvals anticipated over the summer. Despite the negative publicity surrounding the Farage case, Coutts is aggressively pursuing its growth strategy. The bank's ongoing acquisition of Evelyn Partners, a move expected to be finalized this summer with regulatory clearance, demonstrates its unwavering commitment to expansion and its continued focus on servicing the ultra-wealthy. Coutts has been contacted for comment





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Coutts Wealth Management Banking Ultra-High-Net-Worth Entry Requirements

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