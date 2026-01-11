Boy, 14, hands himself in after Bradley Lowery taunt video at Coventry City vs Sunderland

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself in to West Midlands Police after a video appeared to show a fan taunting Sunderland supporters with a photo of Bradley Lowery. Bradley's mother, Gemma, said her beautiful boy deserves to be remembered with love, not hate.

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself in to West Midlands Police after a video posted on social media appeared to show a fan taunting Sunderland supporters with a photo of Bradley Lowery.

The incident happened during Saturday's Premier League match between Coventry City and Sunderland. Police confirmed a thorough investigation has been launched. Bradley, a Sunderland fan, died aged six in 2017 after being diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer. He captured the hearts of the football world.

Also read Coventry Teenager Who Handed In Over Bradley Lowery Taunt

His story touched supporters across the country and beyond. West Midlands Police confirmed they had begun an investigation. A spokesperson said: A 14-year-old boy has since handed himself in and will be spoken with in due course. The spokesperson added: We understand the upset and outrage this video has caused in the community and to the victim's family, and our officers are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs.

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Club and Police Statements

Coventry City said in a statement earlier on Sunday: Coventry City FC is aware of footage circulating on social media in connection with an incident during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland. The club does not tolerate offensive behaviour and will liaise with the relevant authorities to determine the appropriate course of action. The club reiterated it does not tolerate offensive behaviour. Coventry said they will co-operate with the relative authorities and determine the appropriate course of action.

Gemma Lowery issued a statement through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which raises funds and awareness to help and support children with cancer. She said her beautiful boy deserves to be remembered with love, not hate. She posted on Instagram: As Bradley's mam, this is heartbreaking, especially as it's one of my favourite photographs of him. Just look at that smile.

I remember that day like it was yesterday. He was so happy, having so much fun. Those moments were precious because they were few and far between. So much of Bradley's short life was spent battling cancer and enduring treatments no child should ever face.

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Mother Reacts to Photo

She added: To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel way really does make my heart hurt. She said: I'm all for football banter, but surely mocking a child who died from cancer is not banter? The mother said she hoped the club took appropriate action and the individual's family helped him understand how hurtful his actions were.

She said: I don't want hatred directed towards him, so please please don't, just for him to learn from this. Thank you to everyone who has defended Bradley and shown us so much love. It means more than you know. Bradley Lowery became a familiar figure in English football during his illness, forming a close bond with then-Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Foundation and Investigation Continue

His story touched supporters across the country and beyond. The Bradley Lowery Foundation continues to raise funds and awareness to help and support children with cancer. The charity was set up in his memory following his death in 2017. West Midlands Police said officers are keeping the victim's family up to date with the progress of the investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs. The investigation remains ongoing.