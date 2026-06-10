Coventry City Eye Callum Wilson Return as Newly-Promoted Duo Look to Bring Premier League Experience

Coventry City are eyeing a return to the Premier League for Callum Wilson as they look to bring top-flight know-how and goalscoring prowess to the squad. The 34-year-old has been identified as an ideal target to help the Sky Blues navigate the step up from the Championship.

Following their promotion to the Premier League , the 34-year-old has been identified as an ideal target to bring top-flight know-how and goalscoring prowess to the squad.

Coventry City's relegation last time out, following suggestions he could have had his contract terminated mid-way through the season, that Wilson is likely to return to the CBS Arena and is interested in remaining in the Premier League. Lampard is keen to add experience to his squad to help with the step up, while the addition of a new striker ranks highly on his list amid concerns with the current crop.

In 2014, Wilson joined Bournemouth from Coventry City and could now return over a decade later in what would be a fairytale move. It was revealed in April that Coventry are planning to back Lampard in the transfer market with ambitious plans being put in place for the summer. The addition of a new striker with experience in the Premier League has been key, and Wilson ticks a number of boxes for the Sky Blues.

His potential availability on a free transfer has also placed them on alert, with finances now available to be saved and invested in other areas. Football Insider reported that Wilson is a Coventry lad, came up through the academy there, so going back to play for them in the Premier League is certain to appeal to him.

They want to bring in a new striker, but if you're looking any higher up, you start competing with the big boys in the Premier League and they're not in a position to do that. Whatever people might think about Callum Wilson, his age and other issues, he has proven over a number of years now that he can score goals in the Premier League.

It's not that long ago he was still a regular in the England squad, so he would bring a lot of valuable experience at the top level to Lampard's side at Coventry. What he's done over the last year or two at West Ham is, he's proved his fitness and proved he can still be relied upon, because that was the concern when he left.

Everybody knows you're not going to be able to rely on him for 90 minutes every week, but he can still play a good amount of football at a high level. He scores goals, occupies defenders, puts himself about and gets into very good positions, and for a team in Coventry's position, his experience could be so valuable.

There are a lot of positives to that move and, to be honest, not many negatives especially on a free transfer, so it's one to watch and one I can see happening. Despite Coventry exploring a move to re-sign Wilson, there have been suggestions he could remain at West Ham in the wake of their relegation.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to keep his squad together and aims to mount an immediate bid to return to the Premier League, with the striker likely to be key. Wilson established himself as an important asset for West Ham in the closing stages of the season, and could now be called upon to do so again in the Championship.

Shared reports on 8 June that Wilson has an offer on the table from West Ham, although interest from Coventry and there is a belief that Wilson is keen to remain in the Premier League, with the newly-promoted duo now willing to offer him a route back into the top flight





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