Coventry City have improved their Premier League survival chances with a 3-1 win over Sunderland and a pragmatic tactical approach under Frank Lampard. The Sky Blues still have the lowest expected goals in the division but have shown resilience.

Coventry City boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 3-1 win over Sunderland, a result that came despite playing almost 45 minutes with 10 men following Taiwo Awoniyi's dismissal.

Frank Lampard, who is in before 7.30am every morning using the gym before training, said: The result sometimes you can't quite control, but you can control your idea going into a game, that maximises our strengths and looks at the opposition's. He added: And we matched up their formation because I wasn't keen to go there in the moment we were in with a back four and the problems they can give you with wing-backs and 10s.

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Lampard Defends Formation Choice

Lampard continued: It's not just my, or our, choice on formation which is going to win or lose games. We know we have a big fight so every small percentage in our set-up if we feel that way we will do it - but we must feel it's going to be the right one. The win over Sunderland was built on patience and pragmatism.

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The Sky Blues made more than 200 fewer passes and more than 50 fewer forward passes than the Black Cats. Their passes in the final third more than halved from 128 to just 60. The benching of skipper Matt Grimes, key in last season's promotion, was also a big call from Lampard but one which has been met with understanding from within.

Coventry still have the lowest xG (expected goals) in the Premier League of 8.34 but lessons have been learned from the frustration of the opening weeks. Those at the club recognise the difficult start given three of their opening four away games were at Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth. Just Middlesbrough (1996-97), Burnley (2009-10) and Cardiff (2013-14) have been relegated from the Premier League after taking 12 points from 10 games.

Rudoni Adapts Quickly To Premier League

Lampard said: When you're in the zone, enjoyment of the win is pretty short-lived - you switch your attention to the next game. Relaxation and complacency is the biggest danger in this game. He added: If we can keep the strength of feeling, even when difficult results come, we will give ourselves a chance. Jack Rudoni has attracted admirers after his start to the season.

The former Huddersfield midfielder - playing in League One four years ago - has been one of the quickest players to adapt for Coventry. Awoniyi (90 games) and Ethan Pinnock (117) have played the most Premier League games in the squad. Just Loum Tchaouna, Ellis Simms, Matt Grimes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Dan Bentley and Gus Hamer have featured in the Premier League. Tchaouna's and Hamer's experiences were relegation with Burnley and Sheffield United.

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Squad Shows Resilience In Top Flight

Lampard knew they would need time to find the grit to stay in the top flight but the Sky Blues have given themselves the chance. Lampard said: Sometimes you go through hundreds of games to find that resilience and a lot of our players haven't had that. There have been some complications. The squad and ourselves have managed pretty well when you see what we're trying to do.

He also said: I would like to think there is a higher ceiling.