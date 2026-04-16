COVID-19 Vaccine Programme a Success, But Victims Let Down, Inquiry Finds

A UK COVID-19 inquiry concludes the vaccine programme was a success but criticizes the support for those harmed, recommending urgent reforms to the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, including increased compensation and the removal of strict eligibility thresholds.

The UK's COVID-19 vaccine programme has been lauded as a significant success, but a recent inquiry has revealed that individuals harmed by the jabs have been inadequately supported. Baroness Heather Hallett , who chairs the UK COVID-19 inquiry, acknowledged the remarkable speed of vaccine development and deployment as an extraordinary achievement. However, she also highlighted the tragic instances of death and harm resulting from the vaccines, identifying critical shortcomings in the existing Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme .

The inquiry's findings emphasize the urgent need for reform within the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, which is currently deemed insufficient in providing adequate support to victims and bereaved families. A key recommendation is to nearly double the maximum compensation amount, increasing it from £120,000 to at least £200,000, and to establish a fairer system for determining these payments. Furthermore, the report advocates for the removal of the current threshold requiring 60% disablement for eligibility, arguing that it unfairly excludes individuals with significant injuries that impact their lives but do not meet this stringent criterion.

Beyond financial redress, the inquiry stresses the government's responsibility to actively rebuild public trust in vaccines. This trust has been eroded by the proliferation of misinformation on social media and the unprecedented pace of vaccine development. The 274-page report, which concludes the inquiry's fourth module examining vaccine and drug development, authorization, and delivery, marks a significant milestone. The COVID Inquiry, launched in July 2022, is projected to be one of the longest and most expensive public inquiries in British history, having already surpassed the Bloody Sunday inquiry in cost.

The report acknowledges the foundational role of decades of global research and preparation in enabling the UK's rapid COVID-19 vaccine response. This extensive groundwork, typically spanning 10 to 20 years, facilitated the swift development and authorization of vaccines, including the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, within a year of the first identified COVID-19 case. In 2021, the UK administered approximately 132 million COVID-19 vaccinations, the largest immunization program ever undertaken in the country, credited with saving an estimated 450,000 lives in England alone. By June 2022, around 87% of the UK population over 12 had received two vaccine doses.

While the inquiry deliberately refrains from assessing the safety of specific vaccines or quantifying risks in individual cases, it affirms that the UK government and regulatory bodies maintained rigorous safety standards despite the urgent circumstances. Safety concerns were promptly identified and monitored, and the report concludes that the benefits of the vaccines, which saved millions of lives globally, far outweighed any associated risks. The report also recognizes the profound pain and loss experienced by those who suffered serious adverse effects or lost loved ones due to the vaccines, emphasizing that the rarity of such events should not diminish their suffering.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, established in 1979 to provide financial assistance for vaccine damage when vaccination is recommended by public authorities for community protection, has been criticized for its outdated structure. The current maximum award of £120,000, a one-off tax-free payment last revised in 2007, is deemed insufficient. Lady Hallett recommends an inflationary adjustment to at least £200,000, with subsequent annual increases and the introduction of tiered payment levels reflecting the severity of the injury. The report underscores the need for a more supportive and equitable system for those affected by vaccine-related harm.





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COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme UK COVID-19 Inquiry Baroness Heather Hallett Public Health

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