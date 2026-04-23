COVID-19 Virus Does Not Persist in Placenta After Maternal Recovery, Yale Study Finds

A new Yale study published in JAMA Network Open provides reassurance that the virus causing COVID-19 does not linger in placental tissue weeks to months after a pregnant woman recovers from infection, though some inflammatory changes may persist.

Yale University researchers have released findings from a study published in JAMA Network Open that provide significant reassurance regarding the persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causative agent of COVID-19 , within placental tissue.

The study conclusively demonstrates that the virus does not remain detectable in placental tissue weeks to months following a pregnant woman’s recovery from the infection. This discovery addresses a crucial question that arose early in the pandemic, following initial research indicating the virus’s ability to infect the placenta during acute maternal illness – a condition termed COVID-19 placentitis.

This earlier finding had linked the placental infection to instances of inflammation and various pregnancy complications, prompting concerns about long-term viral presence and potential consequences for both mother and child. The investigation, led by Shelli F. Farhadian, associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, and Harvey J. Kliman, director of the Reproductive and Placental Research Unit at YSM, built upon previous work establishing the virus’s capacity to infect the placenta during active COVID-19 infection.

The core objective of this new study was to ascertain whether the virus could persist within the placenta for an extended period after the mother had recovered. Researchers meticulously analyzed placental samples obtained at the time of delivery from women who had previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, with the time elapsed since recovery ranging from 40 to 212 days.

The sample set included pregnancies that unfortunately resulted in stillbirths, as well as those that culminated in the birth of healthy infants. Employing highly sensitive techniques designed to detect both viral protein and RNA, the research team found absolutely no evidence of persistent viral presence in any of the analyzed samples, even in cases involving fetal or neonatal loss. This negative finding is a significant step forward in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy.

Despite the absence of detectable virus, the study did reveal structural and inflammatory alterations in a subset of the examined placentas. These changes suggest that the immune response initiated during the initial COVID-19 infection can endure even after the virus itself has been cleared. According to Harvey J. Kliman, the results strongly indicate the placenta’s effectiveness in eliminating the virus following maternal recovery.

However, he also emphasized that the observed structural changes highlight the possibility that some degree of damage incurred during the infection may persist, potentially impacting placental function. The researchers acknowledge certain limitations of the study, including its relatively small sample size and retrospective design. They stress the need for further research to accurately determine the frequency with which placental injury occurs following maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and to fully understand the long-term implications of these changes.

The research was generously supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health, underscoring the importance of continued investigation into the effects of infectious diseases on pregnancy and fetal development. This study provides valuable data for clinicians managing pregnant patients who have recovered from COVID-19, offering reassurance about the absence of persistent viral threat while acknowledging the potential for lasting inflammatory effects. Further studies will be crucial to refine our understanding and optimize care for these patients





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COVID-19 Pregnancy Placenta SARS-Cov-2 Viral Persistence

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