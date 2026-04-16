Covid Vaccine Program a Success, but Harmed Individuals Let Down, Inquiry Finds

A UK inquiry has declared the Covid-19 vaccine program a success but stated that those harmed by the jabs have been let down. The report calls for urgent reform of the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, including increased compensation and removal of the 60% disability threshold, while also stressing the need to rebuild public trust in vaccines.

The UK's Covid-19 vaccine programme has been hailed as a remarkable success, credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives. However, a recent inquiry has highlighted significant shortcomings in the support provided to individuals who have suffered harm from the jabs. Baroness Heather Hallett, who chairs the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, commended the rapid development and rollout of vaccines as an extraordinary achievement.

Yet, she acknowledged that some individuals have tragically experienced death or severe adverse effects due to the vaccinations. The current Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme has been identified as requiring urgent reform, with the inquiry concluding it is not adequately supportive of those affected. Key recommendations include nearly doubling the maximum payment for victims and bereaved families from £120,000 to at least £200,000, alongside the establishment of a fairer system for determining compensation levels. Furthermore, the report advocates for the removal of the current threshold that requires individuals to be 60 per cent disabled to qualify for payment. This exclusionary criterion leaves those with significant injuries that impact their lives, but do not meet the stringent 60 per cent disability benchmark, without any support. The inquiry also emphasizes the urgent need for ministers to take action to rebuild public trust in vaccines, which has been eroded by the proliferation of misinformation on social media and the unprecedented speed of vaccine development. The 274-page report concludes the fourth module of the inquiry, which focused on the development, authorization, and delivery of vaccines and drugs. Launched in July 2022, the Covid Inquiry is anticipated to be one of the longest and most expensive public inquiries in British history, having already surpassed the Bloody Sunday inquiry in cost, reaching £204 million by the end of the previous year. The report underscores the foundational role of decades of global research and preparation in enabling the UK's swift response to Covid-19. This extensive groundwork, typically taking 10 to 20 years, allowed the UK to develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and authorize two additional vaccines within a year of identifying the first Covid-19 case. In 2021, a staggering 132 million Covid-19 vaccinations were administered across the UK, marking the largest immunization program in the nation's history. One study estimated that almost 450,000 lives were saved in England alone, with approximately 87 per cent of the UK population over 12 years old having received two doses by June 2022. The inquiry report explicitly states that it is neither proportionate nor practical for the inquiry to determine the safety of specific vaccines or to establish causation in individual cases of alleged injury or death, nor to quantify precise vaccination risks. However, it affirms that the UK government and regulatory bodies maintained rigorous safety standards, despite the urgency and record-breaking pace of vaccine development. Safety concerns were promptly identified and monitored, and while millions of lives were saved globally, the risks associated with the vaccines were far outweighed by their benefits. Despite the overwhelming success in saving lives, the report acknowledges that in rare instances, the vaccines did lead to serious adverse effects. The inquiry heard compelling testimony from representatives of the vaccine-injured and bereaved, who often felt their experiences were overlooked or silenced. The report stresses that any discussion of the rarity of side effects should not diminish the profound pain and loss experienced by those who suffered injury or lost loved ones following vaccination. The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, established in 1979, was designed to provide compensation for vaccine damage when vaccination is recommended by a public authority to protect the community. Its purpose is not primarily compensatory, but to offer financial assistance to those in need. Eligibility for payment under the scheme is contingent on proving severe disablement of 60 per cent or more, and that this disablement was caused by the vaccine on a balance of probabilities. The maximum award, a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000, has not been revised since 2007. Lady Hallett concluded that the current maximum payment is inadequate and should be increased to reflect inflation, estimating that an adjustment to December 2025 figures would bring the payment to over £200,000. She further recommended that the government should implement annual inflationary increases thereafter and introduce multiple payment tiers to accurately reflect the severity of the injury sustained





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