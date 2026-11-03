CPS Prosecutor Cites Fictitious AI Case in High Court Rape Trial

A Crown Prosecution Service lawyer cited a non-existent legal case generated by AI during a High Court hearing involving a child rape prosecution, prompting judicial criticism.

A senior prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, Ravinder Dhillon, accidentally cited a completely fictitious legal precedent during a High Court hearing regarding the prosecution of a child for sexual assault. Dhillon relied on an AI-generated answer while conducting research for the case, leading two High Court judges to describe her explanation for using the imaginary case as unsatisfactory. The incident highlights growing concerns among legal experts about the risks of artificial intelligence hallucinations being submitted as evidence in serious criminal proceedings. Experts warn that such errors have the potential to fundamentally alter the course of a person's life, raising significant questions about the integrity of legal research methods. In July, the Crown Prosecution Service admitted to previously submitting hallucinated cases before the High Court in an extradition appeal, signaling a pattern of issues with AI verification in legal contexts.

Details Of The Fictitious Legal Citation

Lawyers for a boy who was eleven years old when he allegedly raped his seven-year-old sister were challenging the decision to prosecute him in this specific case. They argued that prosecutors had failed to adequately consider representations from social workers, youth workers, and a forensic psychologist. Ms Dhillon was presenting arguments in favor of continuing the prosecution and included a detailed reference in her written submissions to a case she identified as CPS - R v J EWCA Crim 3529. This specific citation turned out to be entirely non-existent, having been generated by an AI tool during an internet search. The solicitor later stated that the citation was an error and claimed she had intended to refer to a decision by the House of Lords made fourteen years earlier. However, the judges found this explanation insufficient, though they accepted that the mistake did not change the final outcome, which allowed the prosecution to proceed.

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Expert Criticism And Legal Norms

Legal experts have described the error as a serious failure that undermines the trust and norms essential to the legal system. Brian Flanagan, an associate professor of law at Maynooth University in Ireland, told the Guardian that using a non-existent legal source to argue for the prosecution of a child constitutes a serious professional failure. He emphasized that legal authorities are treated as precious entities that cannot be fabricated, and that the use of AI increases the risk of such violations due to the time savings involved. Flanagan noted that while this behavior is unacceptable for any professional, it takes on a different and more dangerous aspect when performed by a professional working for the state, given the immense power wielded by state authorities. This incident follows a call by Dame Victoria Sharp, then president of the King's Bench Division, in June 2025 for the Bar Council and the Law Society to urgently consider steps to curb the entry of AI hallucinations as evidence. She stated that there are serious implications for the administration of justice and public confidence if artificial intelligence is misused.

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Impact On Justice System And Verification

Stuart Harvey, CEO of Datactics, remarked that this is not the first time an AI hallucination has been presented to the High Court, stressing that these are not minor errors but issues that inform decisions capable of changing the course of a person's life. He argued that the justice system requires much better verification processes since people's freedoms are at stake. Harvey compared the need for legal verification to the financial sector, stating that banks must show the data behind every lending decision, and courts should expect the same standard for any case presented to them. This comparison underscores the urgent need for transparent and traceable data sources in legal arguments, especially as AI hallucinations become more common. The incident has prompted a broader conversation about the necessity of human checks for accuracy and the limitations on AI use within legal decision-making frameworks. The CPS maintains a strict artificial intelligence policy that limits its use to ensure it is not used to make legal decisions, requiring human verification for all outputs.

Official Response And Future Procedures

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed that they identified an error occurred from conducting legal research using the internet after a challenge was made to their decision to charge two youths with the rape of another child. The High Court rejected the challenge to their decision making, and the criminal proceedings will therefore continue as planned. Following the identification of the error, an internal review was carried out to establish how the mistake occurred and to check that no other cases have been affected. The rapid review resulted in shared learnings for the organization, including the critical instruction that caselaw must be cited from trusted legal sources. This incident adds to a record of dozens of other instances where hallucinations have appeared before judges, mainly by individuals representing themselves in employment tribunal cases. The Crown Prosecution Service has reiterated that they have remedied the specific error immediately upon discovery and are committed to maintaining the highest standards of legal accuracy and verification in all future proceedings.