Crabtree Valley Mall faces backlash for replacing its sensory Santa event with a new vendor, prompting autism advocates to highlight disparities in time allocated to children versus animals.

Parents of autistic children in Raleigh, North Carolina, are raising serious concerns about the upcoming sensory Santa event at Crabtree Valley Mall. The community is worried that the new management plan will prioritize pets over children with special needs during the holiday season.

Ownership Change Drives Vendor Switch

For the past 12 years, Crabtree Valley Mall has partnered with Spare Some for Autism to host its sensory time with Santa. The nonprofit was founded in 2006 by Beth Jarvis, the mother of an autistic daughter, to craft inclusive events for special needs families.

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The mall changed ownership last year, and the new management team decided not to hire Spare Some for Autism. Instead, they enlisted a different vendor to conduct the holiday events this year, a move that has sparked immediate controversy among local families.

Time Allocation Sparks Outrage

Beth Jarvis criticized the new vendor's plan, noting that they are allocating only three hours for children over the entire season. In contrast, the company is allowing animals 15 hours to sit with Santa, a disparity she described as unjust to special needs children.

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Libbi Keyes, a mother of an autistic son, explained that the previous three-hour event allowed children plenty of time to get comfortable. The old format included craft tables near Santa, giving kids the option to engage in activities if they were not ready for a direct interaction.

Scheduling and Sensory Overload Fears

The new vendor is offering three one-hour time slots across different days, which Jarvis argues poses a problem for children who need extra time. She emphasized that sensitive Santa events previously allowed individuals to take as much time as needed to experience the holiday.

There are also concerns about the timing of the event. Spare Some for Autism previously held sessions before the mall opened to prevent sensory overload. The new schedule is set during working hours, which families fear could be overstimulating for vulnerable attendees.

Mall Management Defends New Plan

Macerich, the company that now owns Crabtree Valley Mall, stated that Santa time will still be held before the mall opens. They asserted that the hired vendor is trained to work with autistic children and designed the slots to reduce wait times.

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The company explained that reservations are free to accommodate changing family plans. They also noted a numbered system for walk-ups, allowing families to step away rather than wait in line, and provided coloring sheets to keep children occupied during delays.

Advocates Call for Inclusion Standards

Despite these assurances, the mall management did not address the specific concern about pets receiving significantly more time with Santa than special needs children. The Daily Mail reached out to Macerich for additional comment regarding this disparity.

Jarvis expressed shame that the mall could not see the importance of inclusion. She added that the allocation of time for animals speaks volumes about the current priorities of the new management team.