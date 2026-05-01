Crafting Unforgettable Family Holidays with Kenwood Travel

Discover the top family holiday destinations recommended by Kenwood Travel, including Antigua, the Maldives, Phuket, and Walt Disney World Resort. Enjoy luxury, personalized service, and peace of mind with ABTOT and ATOL protection.

The key to a truly unforgettable family vacation lies in discovering an experience that caters to everyone's desires. Younger family members will appreciate abundant pools, beautiful beaches, and a wide array of activities, while adults seek new destinations, delicious food, relaxation with a refreshing drink, and perhaps a rejuvenating wellness treatment.

Above all, the experience should be seamless and stress-free. The focus should be on spending quality time together and creating lasting memories, not on logistical worries. For almost half a century, Kenwood Travel has specialized in crafting luxurious holidays for discerning travellers.

Whether your dream is an escape to a tranquil Indian Ocean paradise, exploration of a vibrant Caribbean island retreat, or immersion in the enchantment of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Kenwood Travel's experts will meticulously plan a holiday tailored to your family's unique preferences. This dedication to local expertise and personalized service has consistently earned Kenwood Travel prestigious awards at the British Travel Awards, alongside a top-tier Trustpilot rating supported by over 7,500 reviews.

Furthermore, with ABTOT and ATOL consumer protections in place, you can enjoy complete peace of mind. So, the question remains: where will your family journey this year? Kenwood Travel experts recommend these top destinations for this summer. For those seeking endless Caribbean beaches, Antigua stands out as the jewel of the Leeward Islands, and Curtain Bluff Resort embodies its radiant beauty.

The island is renowned for its 365 distinct beaches, offering a unique coastal experience for every day of the year. Two of the most captivating beaches belong to Curtain Bluff Resort, nestled on a secluded, palm-fringed peninsula. This resort features accommodations in traditional Antiguan bungalows and villas, each providing stunning views of the beach and lush gardens, decorated in a contemporary tropical style.

The 15-acre estate offers a variety of activities, including tennis and yoga, alongside a luxurious spa where parents can unwind while children enjoy the engaging Cee Bee Kids' Camp. Families can embark on adventures together with snorkelling, windsurfing, or sea kayaking, then relax by one of the resort’s pools, where children can splash and play while adults bask in the shade of coconut palms.

For an idyllic Indian Ocean escape, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa provides the ultimate tropical castaway experience. Dreamy private pool villas open directly onto pristine white sands or are perched above the dazzling lagoon. The resort operates on an All-Inclusive basis, allowing guests to indulge in unlimited dining and premium beverages at a choice of six restaurants and bars.

The lush private island serves as an exceptional playground, where days can be spent exploring the vibrant marine life, kayaking, or sailing. Children will be delighted by the Dolphin Kids’ Club, offering endless activities and a playground, while The Emerald Spa provides a haven for pampering. With five diverse restaurants serving cuisine from around the globe, from Japanese sushi to Brazilian churrasco barbecue, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

For a taste of Thai paradise, Katathani Phuket Beach Resort unfolds along a secluded bay on the verdant island of Phuket, surrounded by hills and overlooking white sands and shimmering waters. It’s the perfect retreat for a family getaway. Days can be spent drifting between six pools and soft sands, or indulging in treatments at the Tew Non Spa. For those seeking activity, there’s tennis, Thai boxing, soothing yoga, and sound healing.

Learn a new skill with a Thai cooking class, or explore nearby temples and idyllic islands. Children will love the Aqua Jungle water park with its slides and lazy river, and with 11 restaurants and bars offering spicy Thai specialties, Italian comfort food, and global classics, mealtimes are a delightful experience.

Finally, for Disney enthusiasts, nothing compares to the joy of seeing a child’s face light up when meeting their favorite characters at Walt Disney World Resort. The magic is even more enchanting when everything is taken care of. This Disney Value Resort offers fantastic pools, dining, and family-friendly activities, ensuring you can savor every moment in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort immerses you in your favorite films, from the giant Dalmatian statues to the oversized toys from Toy Story. You can even join Mickey Mouse as he sprays water at the Fantasia-themed pool. Conveniently located near Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the hotel also provides complimentary transportation to all the Disney parks





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family Holidays Luxury Travel Antigua Maldives Phuket Disney World Kenwood Travel Beach Holidays All Inclusive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Gosling on crafting the otherworldly soundtracks for Lee Alexander McQueen: ‘We wanted to shock people’Zoe Whitfield is a London-based writer whose work spans contemporary culture, fashion, art and photography. She has written extensively for international titles including Interview, AnOther, i-D, Dazed and CNN Style, among others.

Read more »

easyJet Reminds Passengers of 30-Day Check-In Rule for Smooth TraveleasyJet urges passengers to check in online between 30 days and 2 hours before departure to avoid issues. The airline emphasizes the importance of having boarding passes ready, either printed or stored in their mobile app, and warns that PDFs won’t work for security scans. Passengers are also reminded to re-check in if they make any booking changes and to arrive at the airport on time to avoid missing their flight.

Read more »

easyJet Reminds Passengers of 30-Day Check-In Rule Ahead of Summer TraveleasyJet urges passengers to check in online between 30 days and 2 hours before departure to avoid delays. The airline advises storing boarding passes in its mobile app or printing them, as PDFs on phones won’t be accepted. Passengers must also recheck in if booking changes are made. Failure to follow these rules could lead to missed flights.

Read more »

Travel Influencer Discovers China’s Hidden Pink Beach – A Whimsical Photo ParadiseA travel influencer shares his experience visiting a man-made pink beach in Sanya, China, designed for photography. The vibrant, 'Barbie-style' installation at Hyatt Regency Sanya Tianli Bay offers a unique and Instagram-worthy experience, complete with pink sand, loungers, and a snack bar. The post has gone viral, attracting thousands of likes and comments from impressed viewers.

Read more »

The Decline of Independent Travel Agents: How Technology and Changing Consumer Habits Are Reshaping the IndustryThe travel industry has seen significant changes in recent years, with many independent travel agents closing their doors. Factors such as the rise of AI, increased online competition, and shifting consumer preferences have contributed to this trend. This article explores the challenges faced by traditional travel agencies and the future of holiday booking.

Read more »

easyJet alert for all Spain, France, Greece and Italy travelThe airline issued an announcement to many passengers

Read more »