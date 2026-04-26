Craig Charles Breaks Down on 'This Morning' Over 'I'm A Celebrity' Incident

Craig Charles emotionally recounts a traumatic row between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on 'I'm A Celebrity,' criticizing ITV for 'watering down' the incident and revealing the contestants were unaware of Adam's distress.

Craig Charles , a prominent figure from the television show ' I'm A Celebrity ,' publicly expressed his distress and criticism towards ITV regarding their handling of a heated altercation between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard during a previous season of the program.

Appearing on 'This Morning,' Charles became visibly emotional while recounting the incident, describing it as deeply traumatic and initially unbroadcastable due to its intensity. He asserted that ITV 'watered down' the footage, diminishing the gravity of the situation and leading to a misinterpretation of events by viewers. Charles explained that the original exchange involved aggressive language and a palpable sense of threat, with Adam appearing on the verge of physical confrontation.

He emphasized that the editing choices created a false narrative, suggesting Adam's reaction was disproportionate when, in reality, it was a response to a highly charged situation. Charles further elaborated on the dynamic within the camp, revealing that the contestants were unaware of the extent to which Adam was affected by what he perceived as bullying, particularly from boxer David Haye.

He recounted how their team initially engaged in playful banter with Haye's team, but Adam's response escalated, and they were oblivious to the emotional toll it was taking on him. Charles highlighted ITV's duty of care to the contestants, questioning why intervention didn't occur if bullying was taking place. He revealed that he ultimately voted to send David Haye home, recognizing the escalating tension and aiming to protect Adam.

The actor also expressed concern over the reputational damage suffered by himself, Sir Mo Farah, and Harry Redknapp due to social media backlash, with accusations of not supporting Adam adequately. He stressed that the situation was far more complex than portrayed and that Adam's silence about his struggles contributed to the misunderstanding. Charles passionately defended his fellow campmates and ITV, clarifying that the intention was not to target Adam but to address the underlying issues.

He pointed out the lack of consideration for Jimmy Bullard's feelings in the narrative, with the focus solely on the alleged bullying of Adam. He also drew a parallel to real-life situations, stating that experiencing bullying at work does not justify abusive behavior at home. The interview concluded with Charles expressing sadness over the reduction of their shared jungle experience to a 'grudge match' and emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the complexities of human emotions and interactions.

The situation has sparked considerable debate online, with viewers divided on the handling of the incident and the responsibility of ITV in ensuring the well-being of its contestants. The emotional impact on Charles was evident throughout the interview, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the lasting effects of the experience





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