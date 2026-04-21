Craig Charles Claims Mole in I am A Celebrity WhatsApp Group is Selling Stories

Coronation Street actor Craig Charles has alleged that a member of the I am A Celebrity cast is leaking private information to the press following Scarlett Moffatt's pregnancy news.

Coronation Street actor Craig Charles has sparked controversy within the tight-knit circle of I am A Celebrity alumni, revealing that he suspects a mole is operating within their private WhatsApp group. The 61-year-old star, who made a triumphant return to the jungle for the South Africa All-Stars edition, made the explosive claims during an appearance on Good Morning Britain this Tuesday.

According to Charles, the betrayal involves a member of the group chat consistently leaking private information to the tabloid press. The actor stated that he has intentionally distanced himself from the group interaction to avoid being associated with the leaks, noting that he no longer engages as frequently as he once did. The impetus for this revelation was the recent pregnancy announcement by former Gogglebox personality Scarlett Moffatt. Moffatt, 35, shared the joyous news of her second pregnancy with her fiancé Scott Dobinson via social media on Monday evening. Charles explained that Scarlett had shared the news with her former campmates weeks ago in their private chat, but she had explicitly requested that they maintain confidentiality due to her well-documented fertility struggles. The fact that sensitive personal details regarding her journey to conceive were allegedly sold to the media has left many former contestants feeling betrayed and suspicious of one another. Charles emphasized his happiness for Moffatt, noting that everyone who is aware of her past difficulties is truly delighted to see her expanding her family, yet the breach of trust has cast a dark shadow over the celebratory news. When pressed by Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid about whether he had identified the culprit, Charles maintained that while suspicions exist among the stars, he could not name anyone. He firmly insisted that he was not the source of the leaks. This incident highlights the growing issue of privacy within reality television circles, where private communication groups are increasingly being monetized by those looking to profit from their famous peers. The South Africa All-Stars edition of the show has brought together a variety of past contestants, including those who had transformative second experiences like Gemma Collins, who previously quit the series early in 2014. As the competition for the title of Jungle Legend nears its conclusion this Friday, the atmosphere among the alumni remains tense. While fans are eager to watch the remaining episodes on ITV1 and ITVX, the drama occurring off-screen, involving accusations of treachery and the violation of personal confidences, has become the primary topic of conversation for viewers and media outlets alike, overshadowing some of the physical challenges featured in the show





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