Craig Charles Reveals Near-Fatal Heart Attack, Echoing Brother's Death

Actor Craig Charles has shared the harrowing details of his near-fatal heart attack, revealing it mirrored the condition that killed his brother. The star of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa detailed his health scare, medical intervention, and the impact of the tragic loss of his brother.

Craig Charles has candidly shared a harrowing experience, revealing he narrowly avoided a fatal heart attack , mirroring the event that tragically claimed his brother Dean's life. The actor, currently participating in I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa, opened up about his health scare during a conversation with his fellow campmates. This marks his second appearance on the show; he previously withdrew from the 2014 series following the devastating news of his brother's passing.

Charles recounted the details of his near-death experience, shedding light on the genetic predisposition to heart problems within his family and the critical medical intervention that saved his life. He emphasized the severity of his condition, stating he takes a substantial amount of medication daily to manage his heart health, including eight tablets a day and having four stents implanted. \Charles vividly described the moments leading up to his heart attack, highlighting the early warning signs he initially dismissed. He mentioned feeling unwell and experiencing tingling in his jaw, symptoms that prompted him to contact his wife, Jackie, who was visiting family in Galway. Fortunately, Jackie's sister-in-law, a nurse, recognized the gravity of the situation and urged him to seek immediate medical attention. Despite initial hesitation, Charles's wife recognized the urgency when she returned home. The description provides a raw and honest account of his physical state during the heart attack, and the emergency medical response. Medical professionals immediately took charge, explaining the procedures involved in restoring blood flow to his heart. He also described the process of the intervention with striking clarity. The actor detailed the emergency procedure, including the insertion of a wire with an attached balloon, which was then inflated to widen the blocked artery, and the subsequent placement of stents to ensure optimal blood flow. Charles underscored the dramatic improvement in his heart's functionality following the procedure, from receiving only 35 percent blood flow to 100 percent after the stents were put in. He emphasized that the intervention saved his life, highlighting the tragic similarity to his brother Dean's fate, who had experienced the same condition but succumbed to it due to the time of death and lack of timely medical assistance. Charles also discussed his past connection with his brother Dean, the bond shared in their youth and his regrets regarding their last communication. \Charles has previously expressed profound remorse over his inability to respond to his brother's texts before entering the jungle in 2014. He had been so immersed in his work that he neglected to reply to his brother's messages. He had been contacted a couple of times saying 'Craig, how are you? Can we meet up?' but he did not respond. The actor confessed that he learned of his older sibling's death just days into his previous jungle experience. He said he was utterly devastated by the news. He shared that he and Dean were incredibly close during their upbringing, sharing a bedroom and a deep connection. Scarlett Moffatt, a fellow contestant, offered her support, acknowledging the courage it took for Charles to return to the show, given his past experience of finding out about his brother’s death. The interview highlighted the importance of recognizing the warning signs of heart problems, especially for individuals with a family history of the disease, and underscored the life-saving potential of timely medical intervention. It provided a powerful reminder of the impact of such events. The experience has clearly left a lasting impression, prompting reflection on family relationships, the fragility of life, and the importance of health awareness. The fact that the show allows him to open up about his health issues can be perceived in a positive light, helping him to heal from past trauma and share the crucial message of health awareness to the wider audience





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