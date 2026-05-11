Craig Ferguson Tackles 3,000-Mile Tartan Trek, Hits Indiana After 74 Days

Scots mental health campaigner Craig Ferguson has successfully completed the 3,000-mile Tartan Trek across the United States, raising over £147,000. The endurance challenge, which sees him complete the equivalent of a marathon every single day – in a kilt – from Los Angeles to Boston, has gained incredible support and resulted in visits from Hollywood A-listers, US broadcasters, and ordinary Scots who share his love for Scotland and football.

Scots mental health campaigner Craig Ferguson has reached Indiana, marking day 74 of his extraordinary 3,000-mile Tartan Trek across the United States - with more than £147,000 raised so far.

Setting off from Santa Monica Pier on February 24, Craig is undertaking a 104-day endurance challenge that sees him complete the equivalent of a marathon every single day – in a kilt – from Los Angeles to Boston, arriving in time to see Scotland compete in the World Cup . Keeping his supporters updated online, Craig took to Instagram to share that he had hit the city of Indianapolis





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Tartan Trek Craig Ferguson Mental Health Mental Health Campaigner 3 000-Mile Tartan Trek 3 000-Mile Endurance Challenge Hollywood A-Listers Scots Scotland Football Orchard Insurance Brokers

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