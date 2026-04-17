Craig Revel Horwood Debuts Moustache at West End Show Amid Garden Terrace Approval

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood showcased a new facial hair style at the opening night of Avenue Q in London. His appearance follows the recent approval of his plans to build a luxury party terrace at his country mansion, despite local concerns about noise.

Craig Revel Horwood , the ever-vibrant judge from Strictly Come Dancing , recently unveiled a striking new look at the opening night of the musical comedy Avenue Q , held at London's Shaftesbury Theatre. The 61-year-old television personality, typically known for his clean-shaven visage, surprised attendees and fans by sporting a distinguished moustache.

He appeared in high spirits, beaming for photographers on the red carpet, and demonstrated his characteristic flair for fashion by opting for a smart blazer. His ensemble was thoughtfully coordinated, featuring a crisp white shirt adorned with a subtle floral pattern, paired with elegant cream trousers. Adding a touch of personal style, he completed his outfit with a distinctive pearl necklace. Revel Horwood was not the only notable personality gracing the event; he was warmly welcomed by Lizzie Cundy, who greeted him with an effusive hug on the red carpet. Avenue Q, a celebrated musical comedy that ingeniously blends live actors with puppetry, has garnered critical acclaim, including three Tony Awards, and is scheduled to run until August. The opening night provided a platform for Revel Horwood to debut his refreshed appearance, marking a notable departure from his usual aesthetic. His presence at the West End event also coincided with significant developments concerning his personal property. This public appearance and style change for Craig Revel Horwood comes on the heels of another significant event in his life: the approval of his ambitious plans to construct a luxury party terrace at his country estate. The property, valued at approximately £2 million, is located in the picturesque village of King's Cliffe, Northamptonshire. Despite considerable opposition from some neighbours, who voiced concerns about potential noise disturbances from his already frequent garden gatherings, the local council has granted permission for the development. Revel Horwood, a renowned choreographer, had initially faced a backlash when he presented his proposals to enhance his rear garden, intending to create an expansive 'entertainment area' that would feature a swim spa and a hot tub. This vision for his seven-bedroom riverside home had ignited anxieties among local residents. One particular neighbour expressed strong reservations, stating in a formal letter to the council that the noise emanating from the garden was already deemed excessive and that the proposed new terrace would undoubtedly amplify the disturbance. The neighbour detailed how the natural landscape, particularly the trees bordering the river, facilitated the easy transmission of noise from the garden, making conversations and other sounds from the pool area audible to those nearby. The concern was that elevating the terrace area without adequate noise reduction measures, such as additional trees or sound barriers along the low walls near the gates, would only worsen the situation, leading to an even clearer reception of all sounds originating from the development. The neighbour explicitly stated their objection to the terrace's elevation unless effective noise reduction installations were incorporated. Despite these vocal objections and the expressed fears of increased noise pollution, the planners at North Northamptonshire Council ultimately gave the green light to the scheme earlier this month. Their decision concluded that the proposed development would not result in unacceptable harm to the neighbouring properties or their residents. This ruling permits Mr Revel Horwood, who resides at the 160-year-old rural dwelling with his partner Jonathan Myring, 39, to move forward with his extensive garden renovation project. The Australian-born dancer's overarching plans extend beyond just the party terrace. He also intends to establish a new gravel driveway, repurpose an existing garage by demolishing it and transforming the space into a 'meadow,' and construct an additional 'recreational area.' Notably, the relocation of vehicles to the new gravel drive proceeds even though the area is situated within a flood zone, presenting a 'residual risk of them travelling over land through the garden and becoming stranded in vegetation.' Revel Horwood's expansive property spans 2.2 acres and boasts a lake and a pond. It is situated within a conservation area in the historically rich village of King's Cliffe, whose origins can be traced back to the Domesday Book. The television personality acquired this impressive estate for £1.8 million in 2021, and following significant renovation efforts, its current market value is estimated to be around £2 million





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Craig Revel Horwood Strictly Come Dancing Avenue Q Moustache Garden Terrace

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