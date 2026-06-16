Crankbrothers Launches Ventilated Trail Speed Lace Shoes for Summer Riding

Crankbrothers expands its Trail shoe lineup with the new Speed Lace Vent models, featuring breathable mesh uppers for hot weather. Available in Bone only with Speed Lace closure, the shoes come in Stamp (flat pedal) and Mallet (clipless) versions, maintaining the fit and sole design of existing Trail shoes while prioritizing airflow and quick drying.

Crankbrothers has introduced the Trail Speed Lace Vent shoes, a new addition to its Trail family designed to keep riders' feet cool during hot summer conditions.

The shoes share the same general design and silhouette as the existing Stamp Trail and Mallet Trail models but feature a highly breathable mesh upper to maximize airflow. They are available with a Speed Lace closure in a Bone colorway only, making them a timely launch for summer riding.

The Trail Vent shoes maintain the same soles and fit as their non-ventilated counterparts but differentiate themselves with the mesh construction, which allows for virtually unrestricted airflow across the midfoot and toes. While this design sacrifices weather resistance, the mesh dries very quickly. The tongue is made from a non-absorbent, perforated EVA foam, and the shoes include a TPU-reinforced toe box for protection and a rigid heel pocket for support. An EVA cushioned midsole provides shock absorption and vibration damping.

The Speed Lace system allows for quick tension adjustments, and an integrated lace pocket keeps laces tidy and prevents snagging. The Trail Vent line includes both Stamp and Mallet versions. The Stamp Trail Vent is intended for flat pedals and uses Crankbrothers' MC2 rubber compound for high friction and grip.

The Mallet Trail Vent is designed for clipless pedals, featuring a 2-bolt Match Box cleat pocket and a fiber-reinforced shank for stiffness and efficiency; it uses the MC1 rubber compound for easier pedal entry and exit while maintaining predictable off-bike traction. Initial testing in temperatures reaching the low 90s°F showed that the ventilation is immediately effective.

The shoes fit well out of the box, the closure system is user-friendly, and the weight for a size 43.5 EU was 427g per shoe. Overall, the Trail Speed Lace Vent shoes present a well-ventilated, balanced-performance option for hot-weather trail and all-mountain riding, though they are not the most protective in wet conditions





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Crankbrothers Trail Shoes Ventilated Speed Lace Mountain Bike Summer Gear Mesh Upper Stamp Mallet Cycling Footwear

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