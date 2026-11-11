Crawley Town's New Manager Kevin Blackwell Aims to Revive FA Cup Dreams

Kevin Blackwell takes over Crawley Town after a disastrous start, vows to inspire a return to the FA Cup's bright moments and plans to face seventh‑tier Wimborne Town next week.

Kevin Blackwell has stepped into the role of interim manager at Crawley Town after the club dismissed Colin Kazim‑Richards, Julian Gray and Erdem Konyar last week. The decision comes after Crawley's first ten league games yielded only one win, leaving the club at the bottom of League Two and out of the FA Cup following a defeat to seventh‑tier Wimborne Town.

Blackwell's Immediate Focus on FA Cup Revival

Blackwell, who was sacked by Bury in 2013, is determined to rekindle the club's historic FA Cup runs. He recalls Crawley's 2011 fifth‑round appearance, when the club lost 1‑0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford, and the 2012 run that ended against Stoke City. "We want to give the lower‑league clubs a chance to play the big teams," he said, stressing that a win against Wimborne would be a step toward that goal.

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Preparing for a Lower‑Division Opponent

Despite Wimborne Town playing three divisions below Crawley, Blackwell insists the team will prepare as if facing a top‑flight side. He highlighted his experience as Sheffield United's assistant manager in 2003, when the club faced Arsenal and goalkeeper David Seaman made a memorable save. "If we were playing Manchester United or Arsenal, we would prepare exactly the same way," he explained. The manager also praised the training ground, noting the excellent surface and the players' commitment.

Colin Kazim‑Richards' Departure and Future Plans

Colin Kazim‑Richards, who took over in March and secured five wins in 20 games, was relieved of his duties after a poor start to the season. He had guided Crawley to League Two survival last year, but the current form has forced the club's leadership to act. Kazim‑Richards said the next two home games against Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers were "massive" for both him and the team, but the club's decision was final.

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Impact on Players and Fans

Blackwell's arrival has lifted spirits among the squad, with players expressing confidence in the new regime. Fans, meanwhile, are hopeful that a strong FA Cup run could bring financial relief and renewed interest in the club. The upcoming match against Wimborne Town is seen as a crucial test of the team's resilience and a potential springboard for future success.

Next Steps for Crawley Town

Blackwell will lead the team into the next fixture against Wimborne Town on Saturday, with the objective of securing a win that could reignite the club's FA Cup ambitions. The manager has stated that he will remain in the interim role until the club can appoint a permanent head coach, but he is committed to giving his all during this period. The outcome of the match will be a key indicator of whether Crawley Town can reverse its fortunes in the coming weeks.