Creatine: From Athlete's Aid to Potential Lifesaver for Midlife Women

Creatine, long known for its muscle-building benefits, is now being investigated for its potential to improve cognitive function, bone health, and even protect against heart disease and dementia in midlife women.

For decades, creatine has been a cornerstone of gym routines, a supplement renowned for its ability to build muscle and enhance athletic performance. Its rise to prominence began after Linford Christie attributed his gold medal win at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, at the age of 32 – an unusually advanced age for a 100m champion – to its benefits.

Since then, it has remained a vital component for athletes and aspiring athletes alike. However, a surprising shift is underway. In recent years, scientists have begun to explore the potential of this inexpensive powder beyond its traditional athletic applications, focusing instead on its possible benefits for midlife women. Early research indicates that creatine may alleviate depression, improve sleep quality, strengthen bones, and potentially even protect against dementia in this demographic.

The enthusiasm surrounding these findings is significant, with Professor Sophie Scott, director of the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London, noting that many of her colleagues are now strong advocates for its potential. She highlights evidence suggesting creatine can enhance cognitive functions, attention, and information processing speed. This represents a remarkable change in perspective, suggesting that the sporting benefits of creatine may only be a fraction of its overall value.

Creatine supplements are available in various forms, including powders and tablets, with dosages reaching up to 20g – equivalent to consuming one kilogram of meat through diet alone. This growing interest extends beyond brain health experts. Dr. Fozia Ahmed, a consultant cardiologist at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, reports that the supplement is gaining popularity within her department due to evidence suggesting it may offer protection against heart disease.

She explains that creatine 'enhances the strength and performance' of the heart muscle. But what exactly is creatine, and is it something individuals should consider incorporating into their routines? Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in protein-rich foods like meat and fish, and the body also produces it naturally. Understanding its importance requires understanding adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, a molecule that serves as the body's primary energy source, powering everything from muscle contractions to digestion.

During intense physical activity, ATP levels can temporarily deplete, leading to fatigue. Creatine works by boosting ATP levels, providing the body with an extra surge of energy. This energy boost is what makes creatine so valuable for athletes, enabling them to sustain workouts for longer periods. A comprehensive analysis of 61 studies conducted last year revealed that creatine supplementation increased muscle growth in gym-goers by up to 50% compared to a placebo.

However, emerging research suggests that increasing ATP levels may have far-reaching, potentially life-saving benefits beyond athletic performance. A 2024 review of 16 studies demonstrated that daily creatine supplementation can improve memory, attention, and processing speed. Notably, experts believe that women may experience greater benefits from creatine supplementation than men, partly because studies indicate women generally consume fewer animal products, which are naturally rich in creatine.

A 2017 study found that a daily intake of 5g of creatine helped women sleep for longer durations. Another study showed that women taking 5g of creatine alongside antidepressants were less likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to those taking antidepressants alone. Perhaps some of the most promising benefits are observed in older women. Creatine supplementation may help prevent osteoporosis – a bone-thinning disease affecting approximately half of women over 50.

Research indicates that increasing muscle mass can reduce the risk of serious falls and life-changing fractures in osteoporosis patients. A 2017 review encompassing 22 studies involving individuals aged 57 to 70 taking creatine found that the supplement improved muscle mass by 1.4kg and resulted in a modest increase in strength. Researchers are now investigating whether creatine could play a role in preventing dementia.

A preliminary study last year showed that Alzheimer's patients receiving an 8g daily dose of creatine exhibited improved performance on cognitive tests. Professor Sophie Scott emphasizes that many of her colleagues are 'evangelical' about creatine, and a 2023 review of eight studies found creatine improved memory in healthy individuals, with more pronounced effects in older adults aged 66 to 76. Experts also suggest potential benefits for heart health, potentially reducing the risk of life-threatening complications





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