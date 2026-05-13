Creative Bloq's Daily Newsletter Sign-up Offer

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Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology





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Online Shopping Giant eBay Announces Major Change Affecting Online Trading Card Sales - Daily NewslettereBay, the online shopping giant, has announced the introduction of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards in the UK. The eligible trading cards will undergo physical inspections to ensure authenticity, with the sellers responsible for sending the cards to eBay's authentication facility.

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Apple Contesting Rival's Fruit LogoSign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Apple has rejected an EU trademark for a Chinese keyboard maker's citrus fruit logo, as tensions began when Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co. filed for trademark of its citrus-inspired logo. Apple contested the application, claiming it was too similar to its own logo. Apple's brand aesthetic has become instantly recognisable, so much so that some fans think it's inspired the design legacy behind the brand.

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People can't work out the person who inspired this strange McDonald’s adNatalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries.

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The Switch 2 price hike: Everything you need to knowBeth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too.

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