Creative Scotland Funds Controversial Palestine Event With £911,950

Arts body Arika receives nearly £1 million in public funding for a Glasgow event titled 'From the Rivers to the Seas', sparking political outcry over alleged anti-Semitism and misuse of taxpayer money.

Arts organization Arika has been awarded £911,950 in public funding from Creative Scotland, a decision that has triggered immediate controversy regarding its upcoming Glasgow event. The event, scheduled for next week at the Tramway venue, is titled 'From the Rivers to the Seas' and addresses themes of Palestinian solidarity and colonialism. Critics have condemned the title as a variant of a phrase that they argue calls for the elimination of Israel.

Public Funding Allocation Details

Arika, registered as a not-for-profit community interest company, secured this financial support under Creative Scotland's multi-year funding programme covering the period from 2025 to 2028. The total sum of £911,950 represents a significant portion of taxpayer money directed toward cultural initiatives within Scotland. This allocation provides stable operational and creative funding for Arika as part of a broader programme supporting 262 cultural organizations across the country. The funding decision was made by the Scottish National Party-backed quango known as Creative Scotland.

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Political and Community Backlash

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has strongly criticized the funding decision, arguing that Creative Scotland must accept accountability for bankrolling a show with an allegedly anti-Semitic title. Findlay asserted that the SNP government cannot evade responsibility for diverting vast sums of public money toward what he described as highly questionable projects. He stated that the arts quango should withdraw its support from a show he believes promotes hatred, rather than enabling it through financial contribution.

Elliot Davis, the former chairman of the Judeo-Christian Alliance, labeled the phrase 'from the rivers to the seas' as virulent hate speech. Davis argued that the slogan explicitly calls for the eradication of the Jewish state of Israel. He described the situation as a sad day for Scotland, claiming that the SNP government supports Jew-hate racism by allowing Creative Scotland to fund the initiative. Davis emphasized that the event promotes a narrative he views as fundamentally opposed to the existence of Israel.

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Institutional Defenses and Neutrality Stances

Creative Scotland has defended its position by stating that it does not attempt to influence the content of programming decisions made by the organizations it funds. A spokesman for the body clarified that their role is to provide stable funding rather than to curate specific artistic outputs. They noted that the multi-year programme is designed to support the operations of a wide range of cultural entities across Scotland without political interference in their specific event selections.

Tramway, the Glasgow arts venue hosting the event, is funded by Creative Scotland and operated by Glasgow Life, a council-funded arm's-length body. Glasgow Life has stated its commitment to maintaining political neutrality while noting that the themes discussed at the event are being debated daily around the world. The venue has faced accusations of anti-Semitism for hosting Episode 12 of the festival series, which includes a five-day programme discussing Israeli actions in Gaza. Despite these accusations, Glasgow Life maintains that it serves as a platform for diverse global discussions.

Event Themes and Organizer Perspective

Arika describes the festival as an effort to 'pluralise Palestine to unsettle colonialism everywhere.' The organizers state that the event reflects solidarity with Palestinians during what they describe as an ongoing genocide. The programme features a diverse range of participants, including artists, academics, activists, and writers. These individuals will engage in discussions covering Palestine, colonialism, abolitionism, and social justice. The event aims to challenge established narratives regarding the region through these varied perspectives.

Advertising for the event has featured the pluralized version of the controversial phrase ahead of the five-day programme. The organizers have framed the title as a slight variation intended to broaden the discourse beyond traditional slogans. However, critics maintain that the core message remains unchanged and dangerous. The Scottish Government has reiterated Creative Scotland's claim that the quango has no role in the programming decisions made by the organizations it funds, shifting responsibility back to the individual arts bodies.