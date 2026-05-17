Creepery Calculator Claims To Reveal The Exact Minute You'll Die, Used By Rab C. Nesbitt Himself

The Death Clock website, popular since 2006, allows users to calculate the approximate time of their death by entering personal details like date of birth, sex, weight, height, and lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking habits. The website also provides a tombstone for each user, displaying the calculated information.

Death Clock is a creepy calculator which claims to reveal the exact minute you’ll die, as used by Rab C. Nesbitt himself, Gregor Fisher. The spooky website, which has been around since 2006, asks users to enter a string of personal details before delivering a grim prediction of when they’ll kick the bucket.

People are asked to type in their date of birth, sex, weight and height, alongside revealing lifestyle habits including smoking, alcohol intake, diet, fitness levels and even their showing how many days, hours, minutes and seconds you supposedly have left to live. It also provides you with your very own tombstone and grave





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Creepy Death Calculator Website Reveals Minute Date Of Birth Death Lifestyle Habits Showing Tombstone Creepy Death Clock

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