Crewe Raids: Multiple Arrests Made in Connection with Religious Group and Serious Allegations

Cheshire Police have arrested several individuals following raids in Crewe linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, investigating allegations of sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery. The operation involved over 500 officers and aims to protect a victim and reassure the community.

Cheshire Police have conducted a significant operation, resulting in multiple arrests following raids at three properties in Crewe . The operation is directly linked to allegations of serious sexual offences , forced marriage , and modern slavery , all reportedly connected to a religious group known as the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light.

Authorities were initially alerted to these concerning allegations in March of this year, and a comprehensive investigation was launched immediately. The alleged offences all involve a single victim who was a member of the group during the period in 2023 when the incidents are said to have occurred. The scale of the operation was substantial, involving over 500 officers drawn from Cheshire Police and several neighbouring police forces.

The coordinated raids commenced around 8:50 am on Wednesday morning, demonstrating the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating these claims. Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley of Cheshire Constabulary emphasized that the operation is the culmination of a meticulous and thorough investigation into the reported crimes. He was careful to clarify that the investigation is focused on the alleged offences themselves, and is not an inquiry into the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light as a whole.

Wrigley stated, 'While those arrested are members of the group, I want to make clear that this is not an investigation into the religion, this is an investigation into the serious allegations which have been reported to us.

' This distinction is crucial to avoid any misrepresentation or prejudice towards the wider religious community. The police are committed to pursuing justice for the victim and ensuring that all reports of sexual assault are taken with the utmost seriousness. Following the arrests, authorities are actively collaborating with partner organizations to provide appropriate support, advice, and safeguarding measures to other members of the group who may be vulnerable or require assistance.

This collaborative approach highlights the commitment to protecting individuals and ensuring their well-being. The police have moved to reassure the public that there is no immediate risk to the broader community. To further alleviate any concerns, patrols have been increased in the Crewe area to provide a visible presence and offer reassurance to local residents. Chief Superintendent Wrigley urged anyone with information or concerns to come forward and speak to a police officer.

This proactive approach to community engagement is intended to foster trust and encourage open communication. In addition to this significant police operation, several other news items have emerged. Former US President Donald Trump briefly paused a White House banquet to publicly acknowledge and praise golfer Rory McIlroy for his perceived courage. A legal dispute has arisen concerning the music rights of Jimi Hendrix, with a High Court ruling dismissing claims made by his bandmates’ families over potential millions in royalties.

The NHS is implementing changes to provide earlier intervention and support for women experiencing pregnancy loss, offering one-to-one consultations with specialist nurses after their first loss. Boxer David Haye is considering legal action against ITV, alleging that his appearance on 'I’m A Celeb' caused significant and lasting damage to his professional brand.

A lipreader has suggested a close relationship between Sir Keir Starmer and Lord Mandelson, based on observations during the announcement of Mandelson’s appointment as Ambassador to the United States. The widow of a victim of the Titan submersible disaster has described the recovery of remains as deeply distressing, stating they were found as 'slush in shoeboxes'. A London council has generated over £7 million in revenue through the implementation of six Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), which have been deemed unlawful.

Finally, a report indicates that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could potentially place at least two million jobs in London at risk, with nearly half of the workforce facing potential automation of their job functions. Furthermore, statistics reveal a disproportionately higher rate of domestic abuse among young people aged 16 to 19 compared to older age groups





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Cheshire Police Crewe Ahmadi Religion Of Peace And Light Sexual Offences Forced Marriage Modern Slavery Arrests Investigation Safeguarding

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