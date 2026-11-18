Cricket Australia initiates a 'circuit breaker' forum to revisit the 2018 sandpaper scandal, prompting conflicting reactions from players like Usman Khawaja regarding transparency and truth.

Cricket Australia has announced the creation of a dedicated forum to re-examine the controversial sandpaper scandal that occurred eight years ago. This decision follows recent claims by retired Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja that the entire team was aware of the plan to damage the ball during matches in South Africa. The initiative aims to address lingering questions and conflicting accounts from players involved in the 2018 events.

Forum Purpose and Leadership Stance

The new initiative, described as a 'circuit breaker,' is designed to provide a safe and respectful environment for players and support staff to share their perspectives on the incident. Interim chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg confirmed the details during a media address in Hobart before the one-day international against England. They emphasized that the process is not intended to re-litigate the past or prosecute individuals for past misconduct.

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David Boon stated that the goal is to create an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories while allowing the sport to listen. He argued that Australian cricket is strongest when united and that the board owes it to fans to move forward with understanding and respect. The leadership insists the focus is on healing and perspective rather than assigning new blame or sanctions.

Khawaja Questions Transparency and Process

Usman Khawaja has expressed significant concerns regarding the structure of the new forum. He argued that obtaining the whole truth requires open communication from all support staff and players without restriction. Khawaja questioned the validity of a process where the board ultimately decides what information is presented to the public at the end.

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He highlighted that leaving the process open-ended without clear constraints raises doubts about the authenticity of the findings. Khawaja noted that there are still unresolved questions regarding how the final report will reflect the actual statements made by participants. His comments suggest a skepticism about whether the forum can genuinely uncover the full extent of team involvement in the ball-tampering affair.

Conflicting Accounts and Stakeholder Reactions

The launch of the forum comes almost two weeks after Usman Khawaja's initial claims that the entire Australian team knew about the sandpaper plan. Since then, several players who were part of the 2018 squad have come forward with differing versions of events. These conflicting narratives have sparked debate about the true nature of the decision-making process within the team at that time.

Todd Greenberg clarified that the initiative is not a reinvestigation and is not designed to re-sanction anyone. He stressed that the environment would be respectful and focused on sharing experiences rather than legal or disciplinary outcomes. This distinction is crucial for players who may be hesitant to participate if they fear potential repercussions or public scrutiny.

Impact on Cricket Culture and Future Steps

The sandpaper scandal previously rocked Australian cricket, leading to suspensions and widespread international criticism. The new forum represents a significant step in the sport's efforts to address the cultural issues that allowed the incident to occur. By allowing staff and players to speak, Cricket Australia hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the factors that contributed to the breach of conduct.

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While specific dates for the forum sessions have not been outlined, the immediate focus is on creating a framework for dialogue. The process will likely influence how future generations of cricketers approach integrity and team dynamics. The outcome of these discussions could set a precedent for how sports organizations handle historical controversies and internal conflicts.