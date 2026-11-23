Crimestoppers offers a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot Lauryn Wishart in her Glasgow bed.

Crime stoppers has announced a substantial £20,000 reward for information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting of 27-year-old Lauryn Wishart in Glasgow last week. This five-figure sum is specifically designed to encourage individuals who may be reluctant to speak directly to police to come forward with anonymous tips regarding the violent incident.

Targeted Attack Details And Vehicle Clues

Officers are currently investigating the shooting of Lauryn Wishart, a law graduate who sustained life-threatening injuries in what police are treating as a targeted attack and attempted murder. The incident occurred in her family home located in Lambhill just before midnight on Monday, November 16, and authorities have yet to formally speak with Ms Wishart regarding her condition.

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Detectives from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team (MIT) are focusing their inquiries on a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander that was spotted driving near the residence around the time of the shooting. A similar vehicle was discovered on fire six miles away in the city's Tollcross area at 3.30am last Thursday, and forensic experts are examining it to determine if it is linked to the attack.

Anonymous Tips And Reward Conditions

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team (MIT) expressed gratitude to Crimestoppers for facilitating this reward, emphasizing that the charity is independent and can pass anonymous information to officers. She urged the public to utilize this channel if they believe they can help with the investigation, acknowledging the reluctance some citizens feel when contacting law enforcement directly.

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The reward expires on Saturday, February 20, and crucially, it can only be claimed for details passed directly to Crimestoppers. Tips submitted to the police through their online portal or other direct channels will not qualify for the cash, making the anonymous route essential for those seeking the financial incentive.

Investigation Progress And Local Impact

Detectors from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) and uniformed officers conducted a high-visibility stop and talk operation yesterday, speaking to approximately 100 locals in the Eynort Street area where the shooting took place. Police confirmed that Ms Wishart remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital, though they have not disclosed specific details about her injuries or the number of times she was shot.

While the gunman remains at large, the investigation continues in Lambhill, a neighborhood previously linked to gangland clashes between the Lyons and Daniel clans. Police have not confirmed whether the shooting was gang-related, and no motive has been established as officers follow up on all information received during their recent community operations.

Victim Background And Suspect Connections

Reports have emerged that Lauryn Wishart's partner is Josh Stevenson, a man with a prior violent criminal history. Stevenson was previously jailed in Turkey after attacking a teenage holidaymaker with a blade in Marmaris in 2014, an incident that left the 18-year-old victim requiring ten hours of surgery.

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Police have not confirmed unverified reports suggesting that Stevenson was the intended victim of the Lambhill shooting, but investigators continue to ask residents to review any dash-cam, doorbell, or personal footage they may have. Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch urged anyone with knowledge of the car or the incident to contact authorities or pass information anonymously to help bring the perpetrator to justice.