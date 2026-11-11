Criminal Husband Charged With Murder After Wife Killed on MSC Seascape

A 48‑year‑old was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife in a cabin on the MSC Seascape during a Mexican cruise. The case, filed in Galveston, highlights the swift response of cruise security and federal investigations.

A 48‑year‑old man was arrested in Galveston after he allegedly strangled his wife inside a cabin on the MSC Seascape on Sunday night, the first night of a weeklong cruise to Mexico and Honduras. The incident, which came to light after security footage showed the victim lying motionless in the cabin, prompted the ship to turn back to port and the arrival of FBI agents that evening.

Incident Details Unfolded During Cruise

According to the United States District Court, Jason Leon Watford, 48, admitted to the crime after a conversation with FBI investigators on Monday. Police say he choked his wife, Susan Watford, 31, for roughly four to five minutes while holding her neck with both hands. The affidavit states that the assault began after an argument over dinner on deck 10, during which the husband allegedly punched his wife multiple times and his blows caused bleeding from her mouth.

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Security footage captured the husband leaving the restaurant at 7:46 p.m., returning alone to the cabin at 8:11 p.m., and the couple arguing again inside. At 9:02 p.m., a housekeeper knocked on the cabin door and found blood on the husband's hands and a woman lying on the floor. Three MSC security officers arrived at 9:13 p.m. and discovered Susan lying motionless with severe facial injuries.

Law Enforcement Response and Legal Proceedings

Once the incident was reported, MSC Cruises notified authorities and ordered the ship to return to Galveston. The MSC Seascape arrived in the port early Monday morning, where police boarded the vessel to investigate. Jason Watford was taken off board in handcuffs by state and federal agents and was booked into the Galveston County Jail.

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He appeared before a federal judge in Galveston on Tuesday and waived the right to a detention hearing. The judge scheduled a probable‑cause hearing for the following Monday. If convicted, the husband faces potential life imprisonment, as the charge is murder under federal law. The court noted his prior criminal history, which included a 15‑month probation sentence for assault in September 2024.

Impact on Family and Cruise Operations

The toddler of the couple, who was present in the cabin during the attack, was unharmed and is currently under the care of child‑protection agents. Passengers on the MSC Seascape reported early‑morning announcements of an emergency check that caused several to wake up to the ship's return to port. MSC Cruises stated it was cooperating fully with investigators and supporting those impacted by the incident.

Passenger videos and photographs show the arrival of forensic teams on the ship, the escort of the suspect in handcuffs, and the removal of evidence from the cabin. The incident has prompted discussions about safety protocols on cruise vessels and the handling of violent crimes in confined travel environments.