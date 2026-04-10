Criminal Record: Round-Up of Today's Biggest Crime Stories in Scotland

A daily summary of the most prominent crime cases across Scotland, including domestic abuse, organized crime, traffic incidents, and financial fraud, featuring updates on convictions, investigations, and sentencing.

Criminal Record brings you a daily digest of significant crime stories from across Scotland . This edition covers a range of cases, from domestic abuse resulting in a fatality to organized crime investigations, traffic incidents, and financial fraud. These stories highlight the various facets of criminal activity currently impacting the country. In Dundee, a man named Lee Milne has been sentenced to eight years in prison by the High Court in Glasgow.

The conviction stems from the death of his wife, Kimberly Milne, who fell from a road bridge on the A90 Kingsway West in July 2023. Milne was found guilty of culpable homicide and domestic abuse offences following a trial. The sentencing included an additional three-year extended sentence. This case underscores the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and the legal system's response to such crimes. Police Scotland, in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, has made a significant arrest in connection with the Lyons gang. This arrest is part of Operation Armorum, a Spanish investigation targeting organized crime. This marks the 15th arrest made so far in this international probe. The suspect, a 34-year-old, faces allegations related to serious organized crime offences. The operation has seen arrests in both Scotland and Spain, demonstrating the far-reaching nature of the investigation and the collaborative efforts to combat organized crime. In Aberdeenshire, a driver involved in a fatal traffic incident has avoided imprisonment. Andrew Webster was found guilty of causing the death of Calum Rae in August 2023. Calum Rae, a pedestrian, was struck by Webster's car. The court heard that Rae had been drinking and was lying on the road. Instead of jail time, Webster received a sentence of 140 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban. This case raises questions about the balance between accountability and the circumstances surrounding such tragic incidents. In financial crime, Raza Hussain, a mortgage fraudster, has been ordered to repay £31,855 in profits gained through fraudulent activities. Hussain exploited a Scottish Government scheme intended to assist first-time buyers, defrauding the government and a bank out of a total of £130,000. He used the funds to expand his property portfolio. Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC has given Hussain six months to complete the repayment. This case highlights the vulnerability of financial assistance programs to fraud and the legal consequences faced by those who exploit them. Finally, a drunk driver, Arran Paterson, who caused a severe crash that resulted in a teenage footballer losing both legs, has been condemned for celebrating his early release from prison with a car-themed cake. Adam Golebiewski, the teenage goalkeeper, was severely injured in the 90mph crash. Paterson was initially sentenced to 32 months in a Young Offenders Institution for dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and drink driving. He was found to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. However, he was released after serving only six months under the Scottish Prison Service's Home Detention Curfew (HDC) scheme. The celebration of his release has drawn criticism and sparked outrage, particularly given the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim. These stories, compiled daily, offer a glimpse into the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement and the justice system in Scotland. They represent only a snapshot of the various criminal activities taking place across the country. Through these reports, readers can gain a better understanding of the issues facing Scottish communities and the actions being taken to address them





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