Criminals Exploiting Weight-Loss Jab Craze, Warns Pharmacy Association

A new survey reveals that criminals are capitalizing on the booming demand for weight-loss injections by operating fraudulent online pharmacies and selling counterfeit products. The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) reports that one in ten legitimate online pharmacies have had their websites cloned, and nearly two in five have seen patients unknowingly purchase fake drugs. Experts are urging vigilance and have outlined seven key warning signs to help consumers identify dangerous counterfeit treatments.

The escalating popularity of weight-loss jabs has unfortunately created fertile ground for criminal activity, with fraudsters increasingly impersonating legitimate online pharmacies to peddle dangerous counterfeit injections. A recent survey conducted by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), an organization representing approximately 6,000 pharmacies across Britain, has brought this alarming trend to light. The findings indicate that around one in every ten online pharmacies reported instances of their online presence being cloned by illicit sellers within the past year. This means that fake websites are being created to mimic genuine online pharmacies , aiming to deceive unsuspecting customers.

Beyond the cloning of websites, the issue extends to the direct impact on patients. Nearly two in five of the surveyed pharmacies also reported encountering patients who had unknowingly purchased fake weight-loss drugs within the last 12 months. This suggests that a significant number of individuals are putting their health at risk by unknowingly administering unverified and potentially harmful substances. The concern within the pharmacy sector is palpable, with an overwhelming 95.2% of respondents expressing significant worry about the illegal sale of these jabs and the severe risks they pose to public health. These unregulated products bypass the stringent safety checks and clinical trials that approved medications undergo, leaving users exposed to unknown dosages, dangerous side effects, and an absence of guidance on proper usage.

Sehar Shahid, an NPA board member, obesity specialist pharmacist, and founder of 24HR Pharmacy, has firsthand experience with her business being cloned. She has bravely shared seven crucial red flags that consumers should be aware of when seeking or purchasing weight-loss injections online. These warning signs are vital for protecting individuals from falling victim to these illicit operations. Firstly, Shahid emphasizes that prices that seem too good to be true are a major indicator of counterfeit products. Legitimate weight-loss medication typically ranges from £130 to £300, so significantly lower prices should trigger immediate suspicion. Secondly, the absence of a thorough consultation is a critical red flag. Regulated providers must conduct a comprehensive two-way dialogue, including a full medical history review, verification of weight, assessment of existing medical conditions, and current medications, all of which impact the suitability and clinical appropriateness of weight-loss drugs. Mental wellbeing and any history of eating disorders also need to be considered.

Thirdly, requests for payment via bank transfer, PayPal, or Bitcoin are highly suspect. Legitimate online pharmacies will always process payments through a regulated payment gateway on their website using card transactions. Any deviation from this, such as requests for payment over the phone or via social media messaging, should be treated with extreme caution. Fourthly, consumers should be vigilant about incorrect, misspelled, or slightly altered domain names. Criminals are adept at replicating legitimate websites, but often subtle differences, such as an extra letter or word in the domain name, can reveal the deception. It is essential to verify that the pharmacy is registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) and that their registration number links to the correct web domain as listed on the GPhC register.

Fifthly, a lack of communication is another significant warning sign. Criminal operations often have minimal or no contact with patients by phone, making it difficult for individuals to seek clarification or express concerns. A reputable provider will be accessible and willing to discuss any questions or worries. Sixthly, the appearance of the injection liquid itself can be an indicator. Shahid advises that if the liquid is not clear, is a different color, cloudy, or contains particles, it should not be used. Finally, unsealed packaging is a serious concern. Packaging should always be sealed, and any sign of a broken seal, discoloration, misaligned font, absence of batch numbers or expiry dates, or overall poor quality of packaging could indicate tampering or a counterfeit product.

The dangers of using counterfeit weight-loss jabs cannot be overstated. Unlike regulated and licensed medications that have undergone rigorous clinical trials to establish safe dosages, understand potential side effects, and provide clear usage instructions, fake products offer no such assurances. Consumers are essentially injecting unknown substances into their bodies, with no certainty regarding their composition, appropriate dosage, potential adverse reactions, or correct administration. This lack of information poses a severe threat to individual health and well-being





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Weight-Loss Injections Counterfeit Drugs Online Pharmacies Scams Patient Safety

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