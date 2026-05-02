Crimson Desert Sales Soar, The Outer Worlds Gets a Refresh, and More Gaming News

A roundup of the latest gaming news, including Crimson Desert's impressive sales figures and recent updates, Obsidian's return to The Outer Worlds, and a look at various gaming newsletters available to stay informed.

The gaming world is buzzing with updates and discussions surrounding several key titles. Crimson Desert , Pearl Abyss 's ambitious new release, continues to be a focal point, with over 20% of players progressing halfway through its story.

The game has already achieved 5 million sales, prompting a 5 million won bonus for Pearl Abyss employees, who acknowledge this is just the beginning of their journey. Recent patches for Crimson Desert have focused on enhancing player experience, including the addition of private storage at base camp, nerfs to certain bosses, and a plethora of bug fixes.

A notable feature is the introduction of rematching, allowing players to re-fight bosses to test their skills and experiment with tactics, and re-blockades, enabling factions to reclaim lost territories. However, a month after launch, the game's overall direction remains somewhat unclear, with Pearl Abyss demonstrating a willingness to make significant changes based on player feedback.

Obsidian Entertainment is revisiting The Outer Worlds after a three-year hiatus, bringing a new weapon type to the game, addressing existing bugs, and removing the original version from sale. This move signals a continued commitment to supporting and refining the RPG experience.

Meanwhile, former Elder Scrolls Online boss, Matt Firor, has expressed his admiration for Crimson Desert, albeit with a caveat – he finds the game's blend of single-player and MMO elements 'almost like cheating' due to its unique design. The latest patch has also been praised for transforming previously underutilized in-game housing into a more appealing and functional space.

Early impressions of Crimson Desert, after six hours of gameplay, describe it as an overwhelming yet captivating experience, leaving players eager for more. Beyond specific game updates, PC Gamer is offering a range of newsletters to keep enthusiasts informed.

These include dedicated newsletters for GTA 6, providing breaking news and insider analysis; a weekly videogame industry newsletter from the creators of Edge, offering expert insights; a tech newsletter covering the latest gadgets and innovations; a Switch 2 newsletter focused on Nintendo's upcoming console; and a digest of movie and TV news. These resources aim to provide comprehensive coverage of the gaming and entertainment landscape, catering to diverse interests within the community.

The constant stream of updates, patches, and new content highlights the dynamic nature of the gaming industry and the ongoing efforts of developers to deliver engaging and immersive experiences to players





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