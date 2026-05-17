Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Final Loss in Saudi Arabia

CRISTIANO RONALDO, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was left in tears after his Al-Nassr side missed out on yet another trophy in Saudi Arabia. He has only managed to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, which is not recognised by Fifa, since joining the Saudi giants.

CRISTIANO RONALDO was left in tears after his Al-Nassr side missed out on yet another piece of silverware amid his ongoing trophy drought in Saudi Arabia .

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Saudi giants in 2023 following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United and has only managed to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, which is not recognised by Fifa. The camera caught the Portugal captain bursting into tears on the bench after full-time. He expressed his frustration and disappointment on the bench after Al-Nassr lost the AFC Champions League 2 final against Gamba Osaka in Riyadh.

When you add in his £24.5m signing fee, and his £33m club equity stake, Ronaldo’s total football earnings since landing in Saudi Arabia comfortably cross the £520million mark. Although he is known for his emotional outbursts after a bad result, this time he may take solace from the fact he is closer than ever to winning his first ever Saudi Pro League title.

And a win over Damac on Thursday’s home clash will seal the club’s 11th Saudi Pro League title. CRISTIANO RONALDO was left in tears after his Al-Nassr side missed out on yet another troph





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Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Trophy Drought AFC Champions League Final Arab Club Champions Cup Gamba Osaka Riyadh

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