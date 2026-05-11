Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from International Football After 23 Years, 146 Goals for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending a 23-year career with Portugal in which he scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances and won Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41. He will officially hand back the number 7 shirt after the upcoming November international break.

The forward scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He released an emotional statement on Instagram confirming the decision. Ronaldo said: Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision.

Also read Harry Kane falls agonisingly short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic Champions League goal record in Bayern Munich victory against Atletico Madrid

Ronaldo Storms Out After Norway Win

He added that some decisions are not made with the mind alone but also with the heart. The announcement follows a turbulent period. After a 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, Ronaldo stormed out of the national camp, casting doubt over his international future. A 1,740-word statement had suggested he might play for Portugal again.

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In his full statement, Ronaldo said: The day has come back for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end.

He continued: When I look back at everything with the national team, I don't just see the matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see the Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life.

Football Is About People Says Ronaldo

Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people. Ronaldo also reflected on the highs and lows. He said: Throughout my entire career with the national team I always pushed myself beyond my limits.

I wanted to win, I wanted to be better, I wanted to make history. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember.

I made mistakes. I suffered. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

He added: Over the years, I learned a few very simple things: Goals fade. Trophies end up in museums. Records are eventually broken. But there is something that time can never erase: the place we hold in people's hearts.

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If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you embrace someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of your country, then it was all worth it. Portugal will always need young people who dare to dream. Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me.

Portugal Will Always Be In Me

Portugal will always be in me. Forever. Ronaldo also released a five-minute video statement on social media. In it, he said: Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team.

I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal. He added: I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world. Ronaldo earned his first cap aged 18 in 2003.

He won five Ballon d'Or awards and featured at six World Cups and five European Championships. He helped lead Portugal to Euros glory in 2016. At club level, he made 184 appearances for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, then starred for Real Madrid before joining Juventus. He currently plays for Saudi side Al Nassr.

The retirement comes ahead of the official announcement of Portugal's Nations League squad for the upcoming international break.