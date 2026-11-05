Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After Record-Breaking Career

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from international football following a historic 23-year career with the Portuguese national team, concluding his service after the November break.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, marking the end of a defining era for the Portuguese national team. The 41-year-old legend stated that he will return his iconic number 7 shirt to the federation immediately following the upcoming November international break. This decisive move concludes his service on the global stage after a tenure that reshaped the sport's historical records.

Ronaldo Defines Record-Breaking International Legacy

Ronaldo departs as the most prolific scorer in international football history, having netted an unprecedented 146 goals across 234 appearances for his country. His statistical dominance is unmatched, with his goal count significantly surpassing all other players in the record books. He made his debut at the age of 18 in 2003, launching a journey that would see him represent Portugal on six World Cups and five European Championships. His individual accolades include winning five Ballon d'Or awards, cementing his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

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Emotional Reflections On Wearing The Portugal Jersey

In a heartfelt statement released via Instagram, Ronaldo described the decision to step down as difficult, noting that the time had come to pass the torch to future generations. He emphasized that his connection to the number 7 shirt was never one of ownership but rather of stewardship. He wrote that for 23 years, he had the privilege of defending the badge and carrying it into stadiums across the globe. He stressed that these choices are made with the heart, not just the mind, reflecting the deep emotional weight of his departure.

When reflecting on his tenure, Ronaldo stated that he sees more than just matches, goals, records, or trophies. He sees the people, specifically the Portuguese citizens living abroad who felt a sense of closeness to home during the 90 minutes of play. He noted that football is fundamentally about people and is so much bigger than the game itself. He thanked the fans for believing in him over these 23 years, asserting that Portugal will forever remain in his heart.

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Professional Career With Al Nassr And Club Clubs

Despite retiring from international duty, Ronaldo remains an active professional footballer for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. His extensive club career includes starring roles at Manchester United, where he made 184 appearances between 2003 and 2009, and Real Madrid. He also spent time playing for Juventus before his move to Saudi Arabia. These clubs form the backbone of a glittering professional journey that preceded and paralleled his international success.

Next Steps For Ronaldo And Portugal Football

The immediate next step for Ronaldo is to complete his remaining commitments with Al Nassr while preparing for the conclusion of his international chapter. The November international break serves as the formal deadline for the handover of the number 7 shirt. Portugal will now face the challenge of building a new attacking strategy without their all-time top scorer. The national team must identify new leaders to carry the weight of expectation in upcoming qualifiers and tournaments.