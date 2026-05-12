Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Marks Modeling Campaign

Excerpt from an article about Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement and the major modeling campaign his soon-to-be-wife Georgina Rodriguez has embarked on.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez has landed a major modeling campaign after appearing in Calzedonia swimsuit advertisements featuring Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner . The brunette beauty, a Saudi Arabia resident, was seen in a brown and beige string bikini, a skimpy brown bikini, and a green-and-white gingham pattern thong swimsuit.

She also wears a nearly $3 million, 30-carat diamond engagement ring from Ronaldo. The power couple, with a top-draw on Instagram influence, has been dating for eight years and engaged since 2025. Ronaldo opened up about his proposal, revealing that it was a spontaneous moment when his daughters woke up unexpectedly. He also worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring for Georgina due to her dream of having a good stone.

The couple has two daughters and twin sons, as well as Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship





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Cristiano Ronaldo Model Campaign Calzedonia Swimsuit Heidi Klum Kendall Jenner Proposal Engagement Dating Spain Saudi Arabia Jewelry Daughters Twins Surrogacy Soccer Player Collection Parental Dynamics

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