Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Ripped Physique in Recent Instagram Post

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has shown off his impressive physique in a recent Instagram post, flaunting his ripped six-pack while posing shirtless in tiny trunks and sunglasses. The legendary footballer hopes to make history by becoming the first player to score in six World Cups. Despite some Portugal supporters questioning whether the aging star will be a help or a detriment to the team, Ronaldo has shown signs of his old productivity, scoring eight goals during Portugal's 2025 UEFA Nations League title and winning his first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo , 41, has shown off his impressive physique in a recent Instagram post, flaunting his ripped six-pack while posing shirtless in tiny trunks and sunglasses.

The legendary footballer hopes to make history by becoming the first player to score in six World Cups. Despite some Portugal supporters questioning whether the aging star will be a help or a detriment to the team, Ronaldo has shown signs of his old productivity. He scored eight goals during Portugal's 2025 UEFA Nations League title, including an equalizer in the final against Spain.

Ronaldo also recently won his first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr, scoring a club-high 28 goals. Meanwhile, Cristiano and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez are set to celebrate a year engaged after he popped the question last August after eight years of dating. Georgina shared the news on Instagram with the caption, 'Yes, I do.

' The proposal was a long-awaited moment in their relationship. Cristiano opened up about his proposal, revealing that he popped the question at an unusual time of day. The soccer legend told Piers Morgan: 'It was like 1 am. My daughters were in bed sleeping.

One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.

'I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes. ' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then.

' The star also revealed that he worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring for Georgina. He said: 'She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone. And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she loves.

' Roberto Martinez said Cristiano was 'a killer' in Portugal's attack and a still a vital part of the team. Speaking on the eve of the team's opener, the Spaniard said of his captain: 'He's a role model. An iconic player in global football to young athletes and children, male and female, who start feeling the love for football on the streets.

'It might be his sixth World Cup, but it feels like his first when it comes to his intensity and emotions. He is ready to lead the group and is so essential.

'He's the striker. He can open up spaces for other players. He's a player with excellent figures - excellent numbers.

' Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano is 'anxious' to deliver for the team, who many around the tournament feel have their best ever chance of winning the World Cup. The Manchester United captain said the 41-year-old was feeling the weight of national expectation.

'For all of us, in this team - we've grown up watching him play and it's an honour to be next to him,' he reflected. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, showed off his ripped six-pack while posing shirtless in tiny trunks in his recent Instagram post. The legendary footballer, 41, flaunted his impressive physique in a pair of tiny trunks and sunglasses as he hopes to make history by becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

The sports star said: 'We go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all. It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing.

' And on Tuesday night Portugal's captain Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano is 'anxious' to deliver for the team, who many around the tournament feel have their best ever chance of winning the World Cup. The Manchester United captain said the 41-year-old was feeling the weight of national expectation.

'For all of us, in this team - we've grown up watching him play and it's an honour to be next to him,' he reflected. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, showed off his ripped six-pack while posing shirtless in tiny trunks in his recent Instagram post The legendary footballer, 41, flaunted his impressive physique in a pair of tiny trunks and sunglasses as he hopes to make history by becoming the first player to score in six World Cups 'We know how passionate he is, and he is anxious, as he is representing the Portugal national team.

He's very excited, too, like at the other World Cups he's played in, and we are all here to support him the best way we can.

' Roberto Martinez said Cristiano was 'a killer' in Portugal's attack and a still a vital part of the team. Speaking on the eve of the team's opener, the Spaniard said of his captain: 'He's a role model. An iconic player in global football to young athletes and children, male and female, who start feeling the love for football on the streets.

'It might be his sixth World Cup, but it feels like his first when it comes to his intensity and emotions. He is ready to lead the group and is so essential.

'He's the striker. He can open up spaces for other players. He's a player with excellent figures - excellent numbers.

' Some Portugal supporters question whether the aging star will be a help or a detriment to the team. After scoring just once in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was upset after he subbed off against South Korea and benched for the club's first knockout-stage match against Switzerland. He also failed to score in the 2024 European Championship - the first time that has happened at a major international tournament.

But Ronaldo has also shown signs of his old productivity. On Tuesday night Portugal's captain Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano is 'anxious' to deliver for the team Read More Georgina Rodriguez is back to brunette hours after showing off platinum blonde locks in Cannes He scored eight goals during Portugal's 2025 UEFA Nations League title, including an equalizer in the final against Spain. And, he recently won his first Saudi Pro League title with Al-Nassr, scoring a club-high 28 goals.

Meanwhile Cristiano and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez are set to celebrate a year engaged after he popped the question last August after eight years of dating. Georgina shared the news on Instagram with the caption, 'Yes, I do.

' The proposal was a long-awaited moment in their relationship. Cristiano opened up about his proposal, revealing that he popped the question at an unusual time of day. The soccer legend told Piers Morgan: 'It was like 1 am. My daughters were in bed sleeping.

One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.

'I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes. ' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then.

' The star also revealed that he worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring for Georgina. He said: 'She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone. And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she loves.





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