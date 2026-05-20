Critical Backlash Hits New Star Wars Movie The Mandalorian and Grogu

Critics have issued scathing reviews for the new Star Wars spin-off film featuring Pedro Pascal and Grogu, with many claiming the movie lacks substance and fails to meet the legacy of the original trilogy.

The cinematic landscape is currently buzzing with anticipation and apprehension as the latest addition to the Star Wars universe, titled The Mandalorian and Grogu, prepares for its general release on May 22.

This high-budget venture, directed by Jon Favreau and starring the charismatic Pedro Pascal as the enigmatic bounty hunter Din Djarin, was expected to be a triumphant return to form for the franchise. Following the massive success of the television series The Mandalorian and the subsequent spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, the chemistry between the titular Mandalorian and his diminutive, alien ward Grogu had already captured the hearts of millions.

However, the initial wave of critical reviews suggests a far more turbulent reception than Disney had likely hoped for, with many reviewers feeling that the film fails to soar to the heights of its predecessors and falls short of the legacy established by George Lucas. Some of the feedback has been nothing short of devastating.

The Times delivered a particularly brutal assessment, awarding the film a single star and describing it as the final nail in the coffin for the Star Wars legacy. In a searing critique, the publication compared the state of the franchise to a dying animal, suggesting that continuing to produce such content is a cruelty rather than a service to the fans.

Similarly, The Telegraph provided a scathing two-star review, arguing that Disney has attempted to mold Star Wars into a repetitive, formulaic machine similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to their analysis, the movie feels less like a cinematic event and more like a skippable chapter in a long-running soap opera that has lost its narrative momentum and emotional core over the years. Further criticism has focused on the technical execution and the misuse of beloved characters.

The Independent, also granting two stars, pointedly criticized Jon Favreau for an excessive reliance on computer-generated imagery. The reviewer lamented that while Grogu remains an adorable presence, his role has been reduced to a strategic tool used to fill gaps in conversation rather than being treated as a fully realized character.

There is a palpable sense of disappointment that the practical puppetry, which gave previous iterations of the character such charm, is now jarringly blended with sterile CGI environments, leading to a loss of the sense of wonder that once defined the galaxy far, far away. While some publications were slightly more lenient, their praise remained tempered.

The Hollywood Reporter described the film as an exciting and fast-paced adventure that captures the visual essence of a Star Wars movie, yet they could not ignore the shortcomings of the script. They noted that the storyline feels stubbornly small and inconsequential, lacking the epic scope and thematic depth that made the original trilogy a cultural phenomenon.

The Guardian echoed these sentiments, stating that while the film is watchable and moves at a decent pace, it lacks the humanity, humor, and extravagant space melodrama that make the series lovable. Empire magazine provided a lukewarm three-star rating, noting that the narrative structure is incredibly slender. They suggested that this film feels like the least impactful chapter in the Mandalorian saga, noting that even the widely criticized Book of Boba Fett had more narrative weight than this new outing.

The critique pointed toward a trend of playing it safe under the stewardship of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, suggesting that the creative ambition has been replaced by a desire to maintain a safe, corporate product. As the release date approaches, the divide between the potential for fan adoration and the cold reality of critical disdain highlights the precarious position of the Star Wars franchise as it struggles to find a new identity in the modern era of filmmaking





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