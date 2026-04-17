Security researchers from the Ox research team have identified a significant design flaw within Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) that could expose as many as 200,000 servers to complete takeover. Despite repeated attempts to address the issue with Anthropic, the company has maintained that the protocol's behavior is expected, leading to multiple high and critical severity CVEs for associated open-source tools and AI agents. The vulnerability allows for arbitrary command execution on servers, impacting a wide range of AI applications and developers.

A fundamental design choice within Anthropic 's official Model Context Protocol ( MCP ) has surfaced as a critical vulnerability, potentially endangering up to 200,000 servers with complete compromise. According to the Ox research team, they have consistently alerted Anthropic to this issue, which they describe as a design flaw. However, Anthropic has maintained that the protocol functions as intended, despite the issuance of ten high- and critical-severity CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) for individual open-source tools and AI agents that utilize MCP . The researchers at Ox assert that a single architectural fix at the protocol level could have averted risks for software packages with over 150 million downloads, thereby protecting millions of end-users. Despite these warnings, Anthropic has declined to alter the protocol's architecture, categorizing the problematic behavior as expected. This stance was reiterated by Ox researchers Moshe Siman Tov Bustan, Mustafa Naamnih, Nir Zadok, and Roni Bar, who reported their findings.

Notably, a week after their initial disclosure to Anthropic, the AI vendor quietly updated its security policy, advising caution when using MCP adapters, particularly those employing STDIO (standard input/output). This updated guidance was published subsequent to their detailed report.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open-source protocol originally developed by Anthropic to facilitate connections between large language models (LLMs), AI applications, and external data sources and systems. Its cross-programming language compatibility means any developer using Anthropic's official MCP software development kit across supported languages like Python, TypeScript, Java, and Rust inherits this inherent vulnerability. MCP relies on STDIO as a local transport mechanism, allowing an AI application to initiate an MCP server as a subprocess. However, the Ox researchers have demonstrated that this mechanism can be exploited to execute arbitrary operating system commands. The researchers explained that while the system returns a handle if a command successfully creates an STDIO server, it returns an error after command execution when presented with a different command. This subtle behavior, they argue, is the root of the extensive security risks. The implications are far-reaching, affecting not only large enterprise systems but also individual developer machines, creating a widespread attack surface.

The identified vulnerabilities can be broadly categorized into several attack vectors. The first type, unauthenticated and authenticated command injection, allows attackers to execute user-controlled commands directly on the server without the need for authentication or sanitization, leading to complete system compromise. Any AI framework with a publicly accessible user interface is susceptible to this. The Ox team provided an example involving LangFlow, an open-source low-code framework for building AI applications and agents, which they disclosed to on January 11th. No CVE has yet been issued for LangFlow. GPT Researcher, an open-source AI agent for in-depth research, is also affected, and while it currently lacks a patch, a CVE tracker (CVE-2025-65720) is available.

The second vector, unauthenticated command injection with hardening bypass, enables attackers to circumvent protections and input sanitization implemented by developers. This was demonstrated by bypassing hardening mechanisms in Upsonic (CVE-2026-30625) and Flowise (GHSA-c9gw-hvqq-f33r), which were designed to allow only specific commands like python, npm, and npx. The researchers circumvented this by indirectly injecting commands through the arguments of allowed commands, for instance, using the syntax npx -c ''. A third category of vulnerability targets zero-click prompt injection across AI integrated development environments (IDEs) and coding assistants such as Windsurf, Claude Code, Cursor, Gemini-CLI, and GitHub Copilot. Windsurf has a CVE tracker (CVE-2026-30615) for this class of vulnerability, which is the only true zero-click exploit as the user's prompt directly manipulates the MCP JSON configuration without any further user interaction. Other vendors, including Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic itself, have dismissed this as either a known issue or not a valid vulnerability, citing the requirement for explicit user permission to modify files.

Finally, a fourth vulnerability family can be propagated through MCP marketplaces. The Ox team claims to have successfully manipulated nine out of eleven of these marketplaces by submitting proof-of-concept MCPs that generate empty files rather than malware. These compromised marketplaces, some with hundreds of thousands of monthly visitors, could allow malicious MCP entries to be installed by thousands of developers before detection, granting attackers arbitrary command execution on their machines. The researchers emphasize that a single architectural adjustment at the protocol level would have secured all downstream projects, developers, and end-users reliant on MCP, highlighting the profound responsibility of owning the entire technological stack





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