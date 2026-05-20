Critics Criticize Adolescence Writer Jack Thorne's Religious Romance Drama Falling

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne's new religious romance drama Falling has been received with mixed reviews by critics. Some compared it unfavorably to an episode of Father Brown, while others praised it for its witty dialogue and relatable characters. Overall, the show has been criticized for its slow pacing and forced romance.

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne ’s new religious romance drama Falling has been widely panned by critics, who compare it unfavorably to an episode of Father Brown .

The six-part Channel 4 series, which launched on Tuesday night, had much hype due to its stellar cast and the fact that Thorne had won awards for his previous drama, Adolescence. However, the show was blasted as a ‘god awful mess’ and received only two-star reviews for its slow pacing and ‘forced’ romance, even though Keeley Hawes’ performance was praised. The show centers around a devoted nun and a priest who fall in love.

Early reviews, including Lucy Mangan from The Guardian and Anita Singh from The Telegraph, have been generally negative, criticizing the odd dialogue and unemotional relationship between the two main characters





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Jack Thorne Falling Channel 4 Adolescence Reviews Religious Romance Drama Father Brown Kelea Hawes Peter Essiedu Critical Reception

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