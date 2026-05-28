Cross‑border raids disrupt Irish money‑laundering network

Coordinated police actions in Northern Ireland and the Republic resulted in six arrests and a major blow to organised crime financing across the island.

An extensive cross‑border operation targeting organised crime networks has resulted in the detention of six individuals in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland .

On Wednesday the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency carried out raids in Cookstown, County Tyrone, where three men and a woman were taken into custody. Simultaneously, the Irish police force An Garda Síochána launched coordinated arrests in the Republic, seizing two men, one in his thirties and the other in his sixties, at a Garda station in County Kilkenny.

All six suspects are being held pending further investigation into a sophisticated money‑laundering scheme that spanned the island and involved the movement of illicit proceeds through a series of shell companies, offshore accounts and cash‑intensive businesses. The arrests mark a significant step in dismantling a criminal enterprise that authorities say had been funneling large sums of illegal revenue into legitimate‑looking investments and financing a range of other unlawful activities.

The investigation was described by the NCA as a joint effort that required close collaboration between British and Irish law‑enforcement agencies, as well as cooperation with international partners. Branch commander David Cunningham explained that organised crime in Ireland operates on both sides of the border and that the gangs specialise in recycling cash from drug trafficking, fraud and other offences to keep their operations running.

He stressed that cutting off financial streams is a top priority for agencies tasked with combating serious and organised crime, because it undermines the capacity of these groups to recruit, purchase weapons and expand their influence. The operation also highlighted the importance of information sharing, with both jurisdictions exchanging intelligence, surveillance data and forensic analysis to build a robust case against the suspects.

In the aftermath of the raids, authorities have begun the process of seizing assets believed to be linked to the laundering network, including property, vehicles and bank accounts. Legal proceedings are expected to follow, with the suspects likely to face charges related to money laundering, conspiracy and involvement in organised criminal activity.

Officials from both the NCA and An Garda Síochána have urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious financial behaviour, noting that community cooperation is essential in preventing criminal groups from exploiting legitimate channels to hide the proceeds of their wrongdoing. The case serves as a reminder that criminal organisations do not recognise political boundaries, and that persistent, coordinated law‑enforcement action is required to protect communities on the island from the harmful effects of organised crime





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