Cross-Species Activity of Human Telomerase Component Reveals Key Insights for Preclinical Research

A new study published in Aging-US explores the functionality of the human telomerase protein in various mammalian species, highlighting the importance of non-human primates as the most suitable preclinical models for telomerase-based therapies. The research underscores the challenges in translating telomerase therapies from animal models to humans.

A groundbreaking study published in Volume 18 of Aging -US on April 13, 2026, titled Cross species activity of TERT human telomerase component, sheds new light on the complexities of telomerase function across different species.

Led by co-first authors Raúl Sánchez-Vázquez and Paula Martínez, with María A. Blasco as the corresponding author from the Spanish National Cancer Centre (CNIO) in Madrid, Spain, the research addresses a critical question in aging and regenerative medicine: can the human telomerase protein function effectively in other species commonly used in preclinical research? Telomerase, a key enzyme in maintaining chromosome integrity, prevents telomere shortening—a process intrinsically linked to cellular aging and disease.

The research team introduced the human telomerase catalytic subunit (TERT) into primary lung fibroblasts from various mammalian species, including monkey, pig, rabbit, rat, dog, and mouse. They then evaluated both the biochemical activity of telomerase and its ability to extend telomeres over time. The findings revealed a significant disparity between biochemical compatibility and true biological function.

While human TERT could form active complexes with telomerase RNA from several species in vitro, including monkey, pig, rabbit, and rat, this activity did not always translate into effective telomere maintenance in living cells. Notably, only human and non-human primate cells demonstrated progressive telomere lengthening over time.

In contrast, other species—even those showing initial enzymatic activity—failed to sustain telomere extension during long-term culture. In some cases, telomeres continued to shorten, indicating that functional integration of telomerase depends on additional species-specific factors. The study also exposed important limitations in commonly used animal models. Mouse and canine cells did not support human TERT activity, and in some instances, the expression of the human enzyme led to reduced cell viability and signs of cellular stress.

These results reveal that only non-human primate cells support full functional activity of the human telomerase protein in a cellular context, underscoring their suitability as preclinical models for telomerase-based therapeutic strategies. Importantly, the findings emphasize that successful telomerase activity in a test tube does not necessarily reflect what happens inside a living cell. The recruitment, regulation, and function of telomerase depend on a complex network of interacting proteins and cellular processes, many of which differ across species.

Overall, this study provides crucial insights into the challenges of translating telomerase-based therapies from preclinical models to humans. By identifying non-human primates as the most compatible system, the work offers a clearer path forward for developing therapies aimed at treating telomere-related diseases and age-associated conditions





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Telomerase Aging Preclinical Research Non-Human Primates Cellular Aging

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