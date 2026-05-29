Crowdfunding Campaign for a Dorset Pub Raises £140,000 with a Hilarious Video

Sarah de Warren's innovative short video aimed to raise funds to reopen a pub in the Dorset village of Langton Herring. The video, starring her parents and retired local people from the area, used Gen Z slang to talk about how salty they felt about the pub being knocked down and how shook they felt when they discovered it might be demolished. The video was posted to TikTok and within a few hours, the number of people who had viewed it started hitting the tens of thousands. By July 2025, £140,000 had been donated, and the Elm Tree reopened.

As far as crowdfunding campaigns go, Sarah de Warren's innovative short video aimed to raise funds to reopen a pub in the Dorset village of Langton Herring .

The 17th-century hostelry had an impressive history, including being a secret rendezvous for Russian spies during the Cold War and the home of the invention of the bouncing bomb. However, the pub had to close its doors in November 2023. The local community realized how central it was to village life, and they managed to raise a significant sum of money in an effort to save it.

However, they were still far off their target. De Warren quickly realized that a new tactic was required. She thought of using silly videos and having fun with it, which led to the birth of the project. The video, starring her parents and retired local people from the area, used Gen Z slang to talk about how salty they felt about the pub being knocked down and how shook they felt when they discovered it might be demolished.

The clip ended with a senior woman declaring that it was the G.O. A.T and somewhere people could meet their next situationship or crochet with the besties. The video was posted to TikTok and within a few hours, the number of people who had viewed it started hitting the tens of thousands.

The video took on a life of its own, attracting interest, comments, and support from around the world, with US audiences particularly enthralled by this glimpse of traditional English life. By July 2025, £140,000 had been donated, and the Elm Tree reopened. The villagers managed to fundraise £100,000, but they wouldn't have been able to buy the pub without the donations. The money has gone to incredible use





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Crowdfunding Pub Dorset Langton Herring Russian Spies Cold War Bouncing Bomb Gen Z Slang Tiktok Hilarious Video Local Community Fundraising Elm Tree Reopening Power Of Social Media Sceptical Positive Side

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