Crowds swarm Swatch stores for £335 'Royal Pop' pocket watch, leading to chaos and fights

Huge crowds were drawn in by the new £335 'Royal Pop' pocket watch - a collab between Swatch and luxury brand Audemars Piguet (AP). One chaotic scene from Battersea Power Station in London showed cops with dogs trying to control wild crowds. Another video, from Cardiff, Wales, showed desperate shoppers falling over one another in a frenzy as they dash in the shopping centre entrance. Swatch was forced to shut some of their stores as punters swarmed security in hopes of getting their hands on the timepiece. And, a fight broke out in Milan as hopeful shoppers battled with each other to get their hands on one of the watches. A spokesperson for Swatch said: 'To ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff in Swatch stores, we kindly ask you not to rush to our stores in large numbers to acquire this product. 'The Royal Pop collection will remain available for several months. In some countries, queues of more than 50 people cannot be accepted, and sales may need to be paused.'

Huge crowds were drawn in by the new £335 ' Royal Pop ' pocket watch - a collab between Swatch and luxury brand Audemars Piguet (AP). One chaotic scene from Battersea Power Station in London showed cops with dogs trying to control wild crowds.

Another video, from Cardiff, Wales, showed desperate shoppers falling over one another in a frenzy as they dash in the shopping centre entrance. Swatch was forced to shut some of their stores as punters swarmed security in hopes of getting their hands on the timepiece. And, a fight broke out in Milan as hopeful shoppers battled with each other to get their hands on one of the watches.

A spokesperson for Swatch said: 'To ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff in Swatch stores, we kindly ask you not to rush to our stores in large numbers to acquire this product.

'The Royal Pop collection will remain available for several months. In some countries, queues of more than 50 people cannot be accepted, and sales may need to be paused.





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Swatch Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Pocket Watch Crowds Chaos Fights Battersea Power Station Cardiff Milan Security Pundits Stores Collection Months Countries Queues Sales Paused

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