NSW Supreme Court hears Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC argue Beau Lamarre-Condon sought a firearm to kill ex-partner Jesse Baird due to obsessive stalking.

The prosecution in the murder trial of Beau Lamarre-Condon has presented closing arguments to the NSW Supreme Court, alleging that the former police officer planned the killing of his ex-boyfriend, Jesse Baird, after failing to secure a handgun. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told jurors that Lamarre-Condon explicitly asked friends whether one of their partners could provide him with a weapon, initiating what the Crown describes as a deadly revenge plot.

Early Solicitation of Firearm Evidence

Evidence presented during the trial indicates that on November 23, 2023, Lamarre-Condon approached a former childhood friend to inquire about obtaining a firearm. Two witnesses testified that they were alarmed by this request, particularly because Lamarre-Condon had access to a police-issued gun at the time. When asked for the purpose, Lamarre-Condon was denied the weapon. Mr. Hatfield stated to the jury that this interaction marked the beginning of the plan to murder Mr. Baird.

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Allegations of Obsessive Stalking Behavior

The Crown argues that the murder plot was motivated by Lamarre-Condon's inability to accept the end of his relationship with Mr. Baird. Mr. Hatfield described the accused as being obsessed with Mr. Baird, engaging in stalking, breaking into his home, and tracking his movements. These actions allegedly intensified after the couple broke up for the first time in April 2023, despite Mr. Baird consistently stating he did not want a committed relationship.

Prosecution Critique of Digital Communications

Mr. Hatfield highlighted digital evidence to support the claim that Lamarre-Condon was insecure and deceptive about his intentions. The prosecutor noted that Lamarre-Condon posted pointed Instagram stories featuring himself and Mr. Baird. Mr. Baird responded by offering to have an open conversation, which Mr. Hatfield cited as proof of his straightforward refusal to pursue an exclusive relationship. The Crown urged jurors to reject Lamarre-Condon's assertion that Mr. Baird was deceptive or wishy-washy.

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Ballistics and the Fatal Incident in Paddington

The trial covers the deaths of Jesse Baird and his new boyfriend, Luke Davies, in Paddington on February 19, 2024. Mr. Hatfield alleged that Lamarre-Condon entered Mr. Baird's terrace with a loaded gun and shot him twice. Ballistics experts testified that the first bullet shattered Mr. Baird's teeth and could have caused him to pass out, making it improbable that he could have grabbed a pistol to defend himself.

Legal Defenses and Outstanding Charges

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter from August 2023. While he admitted to some stalking acts, he denies being obsessed or executing a murder plot. The Crown has accused him of lying about an incident on August 17, 2023, where he allegedly broke into Mr. Baird's house to steal his phone, claiming instead that he was invited in.