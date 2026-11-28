Scottish prosecutors investigate forged death certificates at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary amid allegations of a cover-up regarding avoidable patient deaths in the HPB unit.

Scottish prosecutors are launching a formal investigation into forged death certificates issued by the hospital at the centre of Scotland's biggest NHS scandal. The Crown Office is examining documents signed off at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a bombshell report revealed at least 19 patients had needlessly died.

Investigation into Fraudulent Medical Records

Crown Office officials are scrutinizing the certificates signed off at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a bombshell report revealed at least 19 patients had needlessly died. The 2022 report, which was revealed by a whistleblower doctor earlier this month, sparked claims that the patients died in the 'slaughterhouse' NHS Grampian hospital amid an 'industrial-scale cover-up'.

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The latest death certificate revelation will heap pressure on First Minister John Swinney to urgently reveal what the SNP government knew and what they did about the long-running crisis at NHS Grampian. This development comes after NHS watchdog Healthcare Improvement Scotland raised the alarm about a 'serious and ongoing' concern over details coming from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's hepatobiliary surgery unit on November 17.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland officials discovered that one patient's documents contained the wrong cause of death. Consequently, the Crown Office's specialist Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit is now probing this specific patient's case. Sources indicate that investigators are also examining other deaths in the hepatobiliary unit, which treats patients with liver, gallbladder, and bile duct complaints.

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Allegations of Systemic Cover-Ups

It is believed that the patient in question is one of those who suffered an 'avoidable' death because of mistakes by Aberdeen Royal Infirmary surgeons. However, their death certificate does not reflect the true reason they died. After Healthcare Improvement Scotland made the discovery, they alerted both NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government before contacting prosecutors and medical watchdog the General Medical Council the next morning.

Police Scotland is now working alongside the Crown Office on the probe. A source close to the investigation said concerns have been raised about the accuracy of death certificates coming from the hepatobiliary unit. They noted that it looks like there has been fraudulent recording of the causes of death in these cases.

Many of the patients who died avoidable deaths did so because they essentially bled out on the operating table. But that is not what the death certificate says. It states a more 'normal' reason, for example cancer. This raises questions about why doctors would not want to record the correct reason a person died.

Political Pressure and Legal Consequences

There is speculation that doctors may have feared scrutiny or potential impacts on their registration. Questions remain about whether this could cause their unit to be closed down or have larger ramifications for the health board. A source emphasized that whatever the cause, it is fraud and a crime, which is why the Crown and police are involved.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay added that for over a decade, John Swinney's SNP government has known about serious and persistent patient safety concerns raised by senior NHS Grampian medics. He accused the government of nurturing and normalizing a rotten culture of cover-up. Findlay stated that shocking new accusations about lies being put on patient death certificates suggest that the cover-ups may have become criminal.

Findlay argued that justice must be swift and unsparing. He demanded that First Minister John Swinney come to parliament and come clean about exactly what he knew about this deeply troubling escalation. He asserted that John Swinney can no longer cower behind process and must address the situation directly.

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Impact on Patients and Healthcare Standards

When a patient dies during surgery, the doctor with the closest knowledge of their case is required to report the death to the Crown Office. This must occur before any death certificate is issued. An investigation may be triggered with doctors having to answer questions about their interventions and what happened.

If a doctor is found to be at fault, they could face an investigation by the General Medical Council. They might potentially lose their medical license or even face prosecution on culpable homicide charges. Their employer could also face corporate homicide charges, special interventions by government, and hefty legal bills if relatives of those who died decide to sue.

However, if the death is not recorded correctly, or the Crown Office is not notified, no such investigation is likely to take place. If a doctor, who must sign the death certificate, puts the incorrect cause of death on the document, then that is also a crime. It is classed as fraud and can lead to a fine or jail term of up to two years.

Escalation of NHS Grampian Crisis

The revelations are the latest in a string of shocking incidents that have emerged about NHS Grampian over the past three weeks. An Healthcare Improvement Scotland report published on November 12 raised serious issues with NHS Grampian's culture. It also questioned the way it looked into serious adverse events in which patients have been injured or died unexpectedly in their care.

The report found that children were being operated on at one hospital after medics had been ordered to stop. A week later, whistleblower hepatobiliary surgeon Dr Mohammed Habib held a press conference. He brought to light a report from September 2022 showing that 19 patients had suffered 'avoidable' deaths while having liver or pancreas surgery at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.