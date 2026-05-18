Crown Princess Mette Marit deals with health challenges, son's rape trial, and Epstein emails headlines in Norway

This news article discusses the health challenges and legal issues facing Crown Princess Mette Marit, including her battle with pulmonary fibrosis, her son Marius's rape trial, and her emails with Jeffrey Epstein. The article highlights her limited royal engagements due to her health needs and her initial announcement of her condition in 2018.

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends Norway 's Constitution Day children's parade with an oxygen tank after revealing her pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis in 2018. Her son, Marius Borg 'Høiby', is on trial for rape.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and her emails with him are also under scrutiny. She has faced criticism for her handling of these matters. The Royal House informs that her pulmonary fibrosis is a slow-progressing uncommon variant that is not linked to environmental or lifestyle factors. The Crown Princess has kept her royal engagements limited due to her health needs





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Crown Princess Margarita Of Norway Norway Health Challenges Rapine Trial Epstein Emails

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