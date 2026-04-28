Croydon LTNs Generated £7.2 Million in Revenue Before Being Ruled Unlawful

Six Low Traffic Neighbourhoods in Croydon, South London, were found to be unlawful by the High Court after evidence suggested they were primarily implemented to raise revenue. The schemes generated £7.2 million for the council over two years, sparking outrage from residents and political debate.

South London's controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have been the subject of intense scrutiny following a High Court ruling that deemed six schemes in Croydon unlawful.

The core issue, as determined by Mr Justice Pepperall, was that the primary motivation behind implementing these zones wasn't traffic reduction, but rather revenue generation through enforcement. Newly revealed figures demonstrate that Croydon Council amassed a staggering £7.2 million from these six LTNs over a two-year period, spanning from March 2024 to February 2026. This equates to an average monthly income of £300,000, peaking at over £480,000 in April 2024 alone.

While the council has acknowledged the ruling and is offering refunds to motorists, there's no firm commitment to return the entirety of the collected revenue. The borough currently has no active LTNs, as all six unlawful zones have been withdrawn. The legal challenge was spearheaded by resident Karen Lawrence and the group Open Our Roads, who expressed both relief and frustration at the findings.

Lawrence highlighted the significant disruption caused by the closures, emphasizing that the court's decision validated their long-held belief that the schemes were primarily about financial gain. Open Our Roads echoed this sentiment, noting the 'shocking' scale of the revenue raised and questioning the effectiveness of the LTNs in achieving their stated objectives. They have received widespread support from the community, but also acknowledge the negative experiences of residents in other boroughs facing similar LTN implementations.

The controversy has ignited political debate, with shadow transport secretary Richard Holden condemning what he termed Labour's 'war on drivers' and accusing councils of unlawfully imposing LTNs to generate revenue at the expense of local businesses, emergency services, and everyday commuters. The Department for Transport has affirmed its support for drivers and reiterated that enforcement revenue must be strictly allocated to appropriate purposes.

The High Court judgement also shed light on a shift in perspective from Croydon's Conservative mayor, Jason Perry. Initially critical of the LTNs while in opposition, Perry reportedly altered his stance upon assuming office due to financial constraints. The court documents revealed that he recognized the council's budgetary reliance on the income generated by the schemes.

Perry later clarified that he refrained from immediate removal of the LTNs because he understood he couldn't fulfill a campaign pledge without jeopardizing the council's finances. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the financial pressures faced by local authorities. Croydon Council's history of financial instability, including three bankruptcy declarations since 2020, further underscores the context in which these LTNs were implemented.

Furthermore, recent policy changes at the national level, including Labour's decision to abandon proposed restrictions on LTN and 20mph zone implementations, have fueled accusations of a 'secret war on drivers' and raised questions about the government's commitment to addressing concerns about traffic management and enforcement practices. The situation serves as a cautionary tale about the potential for unintended consequences when financial considerations overshadow the intended purpose of public policy initiatives





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Low Traffic Neighbourhoods Ltns Croydon High Court Revenue Traffic Fines

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