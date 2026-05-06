Croydon’s Decline: A Microcosm of Britain’s Shifting Political Landscape

Croydon’s once-thriving skyline now stands as a symbol of urban decay, with rising crime, shuttered shops, and a bankrupt council. As the town prepares for a crucial town hall race, residents express frustration and disillusionment with traditional political parties, reflecting broader national trends.

From a distance, Croydon ’s skyline of glass and concrete glimmers in the sunlight, evoking memories of its 1960s heyday as a bold experiment in post-war modernisation.

However, up close, the reality is starkly different. The iconic 24-storey Nestlé Tower, once a symbol of urban ambition, now stands as a testament to decay, surrounded by shuttered shops and rising violent crime. The local council, burdened by a staggering £1.4 billion debt and having declared bankruptcy three times in six years, struggles to address these issues, leaving residents disillusioned and frustrated.

As the town prepares for a crucial town hall race, the political landscape is shifting, with Reform, the Greens, and the Lib Dems challenging the dominance of Labour and the Tories. Polls suggest a tight contest, reflecting broader national trends where traditional party loyalties are being tested. Upon arriving at Croydon’s railway station, the town’s high crime rate is immediately apparent.

A group of 'travel safe officers' (TSOs), tasked with handling low-level offenses but lacking arrest powers, are stationed around the concourse. Their presence does little to deter the chaotic scene outside, where young men on E-bikes and scooters weave dangerously through crowds. Residents like Andrew Skelton, a 44-year-old IT worker, express their frustration.

'Council tax has gone up by 33 percent in the last few years, but what we get in return has gone down,' he says, adding that he is undecided about the upcoming elections, having voted for both Labour and the Tories in the past. Walking further into the town centre, Croydon’s landmarks reveal a story of decline. The Fairfield Halls, once South London’s largest arts centre, stands opposite the Nestlé Tower, which has been empty for 14 years.

The tower’s windowless facade is covered in graffiti, with slogans like 'This is England' and 'Support the UK' scrawled across its lower floors. Below it lies St George’s Walk, a gloomy underpass housing a shopping arcade where more than half the shops have closed. The acrid stench of urine permeates the air, and Deniz Sengul, who runs a dry cleaners, laments the lack of public conveniences.

'There are no public toilets in the town centre, so pregnant women and pensioners use the arcade as a toilet,' he says. The arcade is also plagued by vandalism, with bird droppings and graffiti covering the ground and walls. Deniz adds that the police and council have been unresponsive, leaving businesses to clean up the mess themselves.

'We have CCTV of the vandals, but the police don’t want to know,' he says. Deniz, who has supported the Tories in the past, now leans towards Reform, citing broken promises. Michael Sales, a 67-year-old local artist, echoes the sentiment of decline. His abstract art exhibition at a nearby cafe has seen only one sale in a month.

'People just don’t have the money any more,' he says, reflecting on the town’s downward spiral. Born and bred in Croydon, Michael’s anger at the town’s decline is palpable as he offers to show the way around





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