Cruel Transition: CBS Broadcasts Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed Series Just Seconds After Stephen Colbert's Late Show Ended

The CBS network immediately transitioned from Stephen Colbert's Late Show to Comics Unleashed with host Byron Allen, sparking backlash from viewers and critics who accused CBS of disrespectfully erasing one of late-night television's most recognizable faces.

CBS wasted no time in ushering out Stephen Colbert as it broadcasted his replacement mere seconds after the host's self-titled Late Show ended for the final time on Thursday night.

The final moments had barely faded from television screens before CBS rolled directly into Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, the syndicated comedy series set to occupy the same coveted 11.30pm time slot. It was a brutal transition for the almost seven million viewers who tuned into Colbert's farewell. But even before Colbert took his final bow, CBS had already begun promoting his replacement during the first commercial break of the farewell broadcast itself.

A network promo announced: 'Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen starting May 22nd at 11.35pm.

' By the time the credits rolled on Colbert's final episode, CBS immediately cut to Allen's show, sparking accusations the network was 'dancing on Colbert's grave' and rushing to erase one of late night television's most recognizable faces





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